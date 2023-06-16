Texas tornado leaves three dead and state of emergency declared in Perryton – latest
At least three people have been killed after a devastating tornado tore through a Texas Panhandle town on Thursday, destroying homes and leaving nearly a quarter of a million people without power.
The twister hit Perryton on Thursday afternoon, a town of around 8,000 people close to the Oklahoma border, the National Weather Service in Amarillo reported.
One person was killed when a mobile home park took a “direct hit” from the tornado, Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said. An additional two deaths have been reported, and up to 100 people are being treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe.
The catastrophic storm system wiped out power across the region including at a major hospital.
More than 216,000 customers were without power in Texas late on Friday morning, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us. In Ochiltree County, home to Perryton, 91 per cent of customers have been cut off.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state emergency response resources to assist Perryton’s recovery.
In a separate incident, another person died late on Thursday in the Florida Panhandle when a tornado ripped through Escambia County and downed a tree onto a home, The Associated Press reported.
Victims of tornado identified
Three people died on Thursday after a tornado ripped through the town of Perryton, Texas, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard told ABC News.
Those victims have been identified as Becky Randall, Cindy Bransgrove and Matthew Ramirez.
Randall, a woman in her 60s, was found in a print shop.
Bransgrove, a woman in her 60s, was found in a food bank.
Ramirez, an 11-year-old boy, was found in a trailer park.
When it comes to climate change and tornadoes, mysteries remain
Scientists are increasingly able to link global temperature rise to heatwaves, droughts, flash flooding and hurricanes.
But figuring out what impact a hotter world will have on tornadoes is more complicated.
Louise Boyle reports:
The United States experiences more tornadoes than any other country
More severe weather to hit Perryton
After a tornado ravaged the city of Perryton, Texas – more severe weather may be in store as the state experiences intense heat.
The National Weather Service said the area could face thunderstorms on Friday (16 June) afternoon across the Texas Panhandle.
“A few storms may become severe, with large hail and damaging winds with the primary hazards.”
Through the weekend and next week, the area is expected to face storms that could be severe with the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Where is Perryton, Texas?
Perryton, Texas is a city located in the north Panhandle approximately 10 miles from Oklahoma.
The closest major city is Amarillo which is approximately 90 miles from Perryton.
More than 200 homes destroyed in Perryton
Footage posted on social media shows the devastating impact of the deadly tornado that hit Perryton, Texas on Thursday (15 June) evening.
Over 200 homes are estimated to be destroyed in the town, including the Perryton Firehouse.
Perryton fire department firehouse destroyed
The Perryton Fire Department and EMS said in a Facebook post that their firehouse had been completely destroyed in the tornado but that the EMS’s trucks and ambulances were driveable.
“Tornado on ground for at least 1 mile and 1/4 mile wide!” They wrote. “The Fire Department took a direct hit, our trucks and ambulances are driveable.”
Photos of the are where the firehouse once stood show flattened land with some of the structure remaining with extensive damage.
Perryton Fire and EMS wrote: ”We have alot of work in the days ahead to heal our community! A HUGE thanks to all the first responders from out 3 state area that came to assist!”
Perryton hospital offer services to those injured in tornado
Ochiltree General Hospital, a local hospital in Perryton, Texas, has posted on its Facebook page offering medical services to people injured in the devastating tornado that ripped through the city.
“If you need medical treatment we are here. We are staffed, we have supplies, we have room,” Ochiltree wrote.
The hospital said they had oxygen available for people in need of it and invited residents to walk in and request oxygen from the hospital’s respitatory team.
