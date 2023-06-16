✕ Close Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals

At least three people have been killed after a devastating tornado tore through a Texas Panhandle town on Thursday, destroying homes and leaving nearly a quarter of a million people without power.

The twister hit Perryton on Thursday afternoon, a town of around 8,000 people close to the Oklahoma border, the National Weather Service in Amarillo reported.

One person was killed when a mobile home park took a “direct hit” from the tornado, Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said. An additional two deaths have been reported, and up to 100 people are being treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The catastrophic storm system wiped out power across the region including at a major hospital.

More than 216,000 customers were without power in Texas late on Friday morning, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us. In Ochiltree County, home to Perryton, 91 per cent of customers have been cut off.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state emergency response resources to assist Perryton’s recovery.

In a separate incident, another person died late on Thursday in the Florida Panhandle when a tornado ripped through Escambia County and downed a tree onto a home, The Associated Press reported.