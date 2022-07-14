A mother was shocked as her toddler suffered a ‘nasty’ burn after sitting on a scorching hot tricycle during the current heatwave.

Louise Blundell, 41, was playing outside on Sunday afternoon with her 16-month-old daughter Harriet when she noticed a deep red mark on her right leg.

The education advisor said she was in the back garden of the family home in Norwich, Norfolk, around 3pm when she sat Harriet on a blue tricycle with a plastic seat.

Hours later, she discovered a three-inch-long burn mark on her daughter’s leg.

Louise said: “I changed her nappy after dinner and saw this deep red mark.

“Later in the evening we had a cold bath and the mark went from red to white.

“I don’t want people’s children to suffer [like this]. Play equipment can get hotter than you think.

“I thought it was fine but I realised there’s a lasting affect from the sun.”

(Lou Blundell / SWNS)

(Lou Blundell / SWNS)

Louise, who also lives with partner Chris Newman, 42, and son James, three, said her daughter didn’t seem to be bothered by the burn.

She added the mark is now fading after applying cream to soothe the area.

It comes as the government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.

After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, said the government will also focus on spreading awareness of the risks of extreme heat.

“People need to take care, do all the stuff they would do when it is very hot – wear a hat, drink water – but critically also [with] the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, those with cardiovascular problems and the very young – that people look out for them and take care,” he said.

The Met Office forecasts temperatures of 35C in some parts of the UK from Sunday to Tuesday, with a chance the highest temperature ever recorded in Britain, 38.7C, could be exceeded.

The forecaster has issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales over the three-day period.

Several days of warm weather have already put the NHS under strain not usually seen outside of winter months, the government warned.