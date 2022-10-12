Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.

Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.

During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.

Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.

Jones has appeared in popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Invictus and Justice League.

A patron of Angling Cymru, he said: “The tuna comes to our waters because we have healthy nutrients. They are spawned in the Mediterranean but come to our waters because our waters have all the healthy nutrients they need.

“We have some of the biggest tuna in the world, the fish come here to feed.”

Cymru Angling are working alongside Marine Scientists at Swansea University in helping sustain a healthy environment for the marine wildlife to thrive on Welsh waters.

Jason Nott, pictured, and Simon Batey caught the fish (Julian Lewis Jones)

Angling in Wales is licensed under the new tuna catch and release tagging (Chart) scheme, operating 6 boats. England have been licensed under Chart for two years and have 25 angling boats within their seas.

Being an angler requires a licence under Chart, the new catch and release tagging scheme. Mr Jones stated the importace of not angling without the relevent license. “It is paramount that people know not everyone can find tuna, you need a licence.

He added: “A lot of teamwork is involved, and a lot of care was taken.

“It can end badly if you are not experienced or don’t have the relevant licence.”

Over the past decade between the months of July and Decmeber, they have been spotted feeding in large numbers.

The Atlantic bluefin tuna disappeared from UK waters during the 1960s due to commercial overfishing and a changing climate. They were famous for their size and speed in the water.