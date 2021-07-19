UK heatwave news - live: Thunderstorm threat after England and Wales see hottest days of the year
Thunder and lightening threaten to bring the UK’s heatwave to a sudden end, with rain forecast for Monday and storms on Tuesday.
Low cloud and drizzle is expected across the north today according to the Met Office, as well as showers in the south. But temperatures will remain high, peaking at around 29C in London this afternoon.
On Tuesday, the Met Office warn that a thunderstorm could hit the UK on the heels of the heatwave that has seen temperatures soar upwards of 30C in some parts of the nation.
On Sunday, highs of 31.6C were recorded at Heathrow and 30.2C in Cardiff. Scotland and Northern Ireland experienced their hottest days of the year on Saturday.
UK heatwave: Can you legally leave work if it becomes too hot?
All remaining lockdown restrictions in England have eased, which means people are no longer being urged to work from home if they are able to.
But the lifting of the work-from-home order comes amid a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 31.6C on the hottest day of the year on Sunday.
What is a heatwave?
When does hot weather become a heatwave?
In the UK, heatwaves are declared when temperatures meet particular thresholds for three days in a row.
These thresholds vary by area because, in a heatwave, temperatures must be high relative to the expected conditions of that place at that time of year.
So, for example, the minimum for London is 28C but in Edinburgh the minimum is 25C.
These conditions were met in numerous parts of the UK over the weekend and the Met Office confirmed that a heatwave is underway.
Today’s forecast: Sunny spells and the odd shower
The UK woke up to rapidly lifting temperatures once again after a hot weekend.
The heat is set to continue across much of the UK, peaking at 28C between 3-5pm in London.
Cardiff is set to see 30C weather in the same period, while temperatures in Scotland are lower – settling in the teens and early twenties.
Low cloud and drizzle will affect the coasts across the north of the UK, the Met Office forecasts, with sunshine inland.
Showers should be expected in the south in the afternoon.
The UK is waking up to another hot day after a tropical night and the hottest days of the year so far across the weekend. Follow along live for all the latest updates on the heatwave scorching the nation.
