Thunder and lightening threaten to bring the UK’s heatwave to a sudden end, with rain forecast for Monday and storms on Tuesday.

Low cloud and drizzle is expected across the north today according to the Met Office, as well as showers in the south. But temperatures will remain high, peaking at around 29C in London this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Met Office warn that a thunderstorm could hit the UK on the heels of the heatwave that has seen temperatures soar upwards of 30C in some parts of the nation.

On Sunday, highs of 31.6C were recorded at Heathrow and 30.2C in Cardiff. Scotland and Northern Ireland experienced their hottest days of the year on Saturday.