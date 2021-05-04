America hotter than ever, latest NOAA data reveals

The climate crisis is creating a new normal in America - and it’s hotter than ever, according to new federal data released on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published an updated set of climate averages, or “climate normals”, for 1991-2020.

The data is compiled using around 8,700 National Weather Service stations and gives Americans a way of comparing today’s conditions where they live with the last 30 years.

The figures, updated about once a decade, give a picture of the US as a whole and also break down the variations in averages from place to place.

NOAA’s Michael Palecki, who oversaw the project, confirmed to The Washington Post that in the 48 contiguous states - that is, excluding Alaska and Hawaii - the 30-year average temperature in the most recent three-decade period reached a record 53.28 degrees Fahrenheit.

Since the first dataset was collected in the period 1901-1930, around 1C of warming has taken place in the contiguous US, a similar rise to the rest of the world.

The two most recent 30-year periods have seen the biggest rises in temperatures.

“The newly-announced @NOAA ‘climate normals’ indicate that things are ANYTHING but ‘normal’ when it comes to the climate crisis,” tweeted climate scientist and author Michael Mann.

Ahead of the new data being released NOAA noted last month how, over time, the “normal” annual US temperature has become hotter, and at the same time, “normal” annual precipitation has increased.

This article is being updated