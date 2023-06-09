Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of sunrise over White House as wildfire smoke expected to blanket Washington DC

Oliver Browning
Friday 09 June 2023 10:07
Comments

Watch a live view of the sunrise over the White House as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to continue to shroud Washington DC on Friday 9 June.

The unhealthy haze has prompted many residents of America’s capital to stay indoors and on Thursday, the White House postponed a Pride event set to take place on the South Lawn because of the smoke.

It’s now planned for Saturday and is set to be the largest Pride Month celebration in White House history, as the Biden administration attempts to push back against the Republican Party’s measures to restrict the rights of the LGBT+ community at state level.

Elsewhere, pollution still remains at an “unhealthy” level in New York and Philadelphia but has been downgraded from the “code purple” seen earlier this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

At least 13 states have issued air quality alerts as a result of the wildfires, impacting an estimated 115 million people.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in