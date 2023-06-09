Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the sunrise over the White House as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to continue to shroud Washington DC on Friday 9 June.

The unhealthy haze has prompted many residents of America’s capital to stay indoors and on Thursday, the White House postponed a Pride event set to take place on the South Lawn because of the smoke.

It’s now planned for Saturday and is set to be the largest Pride Month celebration in White House history, as the Biden administration attempts to push back against the Republican Party’s measures to restrict the rights of the LGBT+ community at state level.

Elsewhere, pollution still remains at an “unhealthy” level in New York and Philadelphia but has been downgraded from the “code purple” seen earlier this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

At least 13 states have issued air quality alerts as a result of the wildfires, impacting an estimated 115 million people.