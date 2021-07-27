Weather warnings have been issued across large parts of the UK as the country prepares for more thunderstorms this week, with as much as 80mm of rain set to fall in some areas.

Forecasters issued yellow weather warnings on Tuesday for thunderstorms in much of Wales and northern England, and an amber weather warning for storms in parts of Scotland.

The deluge is set to come after days of storms that triggered flash flooding across London, disrupting public transport and leaving vehicles stranded in water.

“Yellow warnings are in place across much of the UK, away from the south, for thunderstorms and heavy rain over the coming days,” Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said.

“Scotland, however, is expected to see some of the heaviest rain and amber warnings for thunderstorms and also rain have been issued here.”

However, while heavy showers will continue throughout the week, sunny spells are also expected to break up the wet weather.

Meanwhile, 15 flood alerts have been announced by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, for areas including Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Angus, Fife and West Central Scotland.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson from the Met Office, said there would be an amber weather warning in place from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday in Inverness as the predicted rainfall could cause flooding and travel disruption.

“There is the potential for 80-100mm over 24 hours, but more likely 60mm more widely across that amber area,” Mr Dixon said.

“There can possibly be lightning and hail in areas of Scotland.”

In England and Wales, 20-30mm of rain is possible over Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

The RAC and Highways England have also told drivers to be cautious on roads in the rain, with motorists advised to leave a larger gap than normal between the car in front of them when stopping.

Following heavy rainfall in the capital in recent days, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday that he would be doing everything he could to reduce the risk of flooding.

Mr Khan said his administration would work to “prioritise more green spaces” to help absorb excess water and to invest more in upgrading drainage and sewer infrastructure.

“The serious flash flooding in London over the last two weekends will have caused major concern and anxiety for many Londoners and it shows that the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home,” the mayor said.

“Despite having limited powers in the area, it remains a key priority for myself and London’s council leaders that more is done to urgently tackle flooding and the other impacts of climate change.”

Additional reporting by PA