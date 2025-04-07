Enter for your chance to win a VIP London theatre break for two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re offering an incredible Showstoppers prize for two – take in the bright lights of the West End with an overnight stay in London with luxury hotel, perfectly placed to take in the city’s top attractions. Plus you’ll enjoy dinner at a top restaurant worth £200 and a £250 ATG voucher to see an ATG West End show of your choice (subject to availability).

Click here to see ATG venues on West End

The Showstopper Prize package for 2 people includes:

Return standard class train travel to London from UK mainland stations

Return private station transfers in London

1 night luxury hotel accommodation (4* min) in London, based on sharing a double/twin room with breakfast; Dinner at a top London restaurant (up to the value of £100 per person, including service charge) and a £250 ATG gift voucher.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK and residents only. Promotion closes at 23:59 BST on the 30 April 2025. Winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.

By subscribing to ATG Entertainment, you agree to our [Terms of Use] and [Privacy Policy] and consent to receive a varying number of marketing messages via email.

Terms and Conditions - ATG Entertainment

1. Operator: The operator of this prize draw (“Draw”) is ATG Entertainment Limited, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, Church Path, Woking, GU21 6EJ ("ATG").

2. Eligibility: This Draw is open to all UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland) aged 18 years or over. Employees of ATG, its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers, (collectively the “Employees”), and immediate family members and/or those living in the same household as Employees are not eligible to participate in the Draw. The Draw is subject to all applicable laws and regulations.

3. Agreement to Terms: By participating, the contestant (the "Contestant", "You") agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these terms and conditions, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements set out in paragraph 2 above. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions of ATG as final and binding in relation to this Draw.

4. Draw Period: All entries must be submitted between 00:01am on 03/3/2025 and 11.59pm on 30/4/2025. Bookings received after this time will not be considered.

5. How to Enter: The prize draw is free to enter and no purchase is necessary. All entries must be submitted via atgtix.co/win-london. The entry must fulfil all Draw requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of ATG. You may only have one valid entry per competition. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be disqualified at the sole discretion of ATG.

6. Prizes: There will be one winner of the Draw who will receive London Weekend Prize package (as described below). In addition, each Contestant who enters any ATG Showstoppers prize draw, will also have a chance to win one of the following runner-up prizes: 20x £100 ATG gift vouchers and 100x ATG+ 12-month membership (worth £60). You have one entry to win a runner up prize, even if you enter all 3 Showstoppers competitions. London West End shows subject to availability. Click here to see ATG venues on West End- https://www.atgentertainment.com/venues/.

London Weekend Prize package for 2 people includes: Return standard class train travel to London from UK mainland stations; Return private station transfers in London; 1 night luxury hotel accommodation (4* min) in London, based on sharing a double/twin room with breakfast; Dinner at a top London restaurant (up to the value of £100 per person, including service charge) and a £250 ATG gift voucher.

Standard class train travel from UK mainland stations only; Trains will be selected by Prize Provider and not all routings will be available; Winner and guest must travel at the same time with the same itinerary; At least one traveller must be aged 18 or over; Children under 18 will require parent or guardian permission prior to travel; A valid credit or debit card will be required for security deposit purposes when checking into the hotel; Accommodation is based on 2 people sharing a double/twin room; Hotel accommodation will be selected by the prize provider at their sole discretion; All prize elements are subject to availability; If unavailable, experiences of a similar nature and value may be offered at prize provider’s discretion; Winners must contact prize provider with three preferred travel dates in three separate months no later than six weeks prior to departure; All elements of the prize must be taken at the same time; Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable; No cash alternative is available; Prize is valid for 12 months from the date of notification of winning, and all travel must be completed within that time; The prize cannot be taken from 19th December – 2nd January (Christmas and New Year), over UK public holidays, or over Easter Sunday; Once booked, the prize cannot be amended or cancelled; The prize excludes travel from the winner’s home address to their nearest train station, meals and drinks (except where specified above), excursions, attractions, treatments, car hire, visas and personal expenses and anything not expressly included in the prize; Dinner to be provided to a maximum value of £200 (£100 per person) to cover food, drinks and service charges; The £250 ATG gift voucher provided has an expiry date of 31/12/2025 and is bound to the T&C’s here. The Prize Provider is Element London Ltd. Any personal data submitted by the winner to the Prize Provider will be treated in accordance with Prize Provider’s privacy policy, which is accessible at https://element-london.com/element-london-privacy-policy-travel-english/

7. Winner Selection and Notification: The Winners will be selected by a random draw using a computer-generated random selection process under the supervision of ATG. The Winners will be notified by email using the details provided in the weeks commencing 5/5/2025 or 12/5/2025. ATG shall have no liability for the Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If the Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible or fails to claim the prize within three days from the time award notification was sent, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by the Winner of the prize offered in this Draw is conditional upon compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

ANY VIOLATION OF THESE RULES BY A WINNER (AT ATG'S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE DRAW, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

8. Cancellation: ATG reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Draw should virus, bug, non-authorised human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond ATG’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Draw. In such case, ATG may select winners from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by ATG. ATG reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Draw or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. ATG has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Draw, to void any Contestant's entry form where it has reason to believe the Contestant has violated the rules, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by Draw rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Draw may be a breach of applicable law. Should such attempt be made, ATG reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

9. Limitation of Liability: You agree to release and hold harmless ATG and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Draw and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, save to the extent that such exclusion is not permitted by law. ATG, its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors shall not be liable for (i) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (ii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iii) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Draw; or (iv) electronic or human error in the administration of the Draw or the processing of entries, save to the extent that such exclusion is not permitted by law.

10. Disputes: This Draw is governed by the laws of England & Wales. As a condition to participating in this Draw, Contestant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Draw, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court in England. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall Contestant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable legal costs, other than Contestant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Draw).

11. Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on ATG’s website. To read the ATG Privacy Policy, please see https://www.atgtickets.com/privacy-policy/.

12. ATG must either publish or make available information that indicates that a valid award took place. To comply with this obligation ATG will send the surname and county of the winners and, if applicable copies of their winning entries, to anyone who writes to the address set out in paragraph 1 (enclosing a self-addressed envelope) within one month after the closing date of the competition. If you object to any or all of your surname, county and winning entry being published or made available, please contact ATG here: https://help.atgtickets.com/hc/en-gb. In such circumstances, ATG must still provide the information and winning entry to the Advertising Standards Authority on request.