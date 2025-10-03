Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Enter to win £1,000 towards river cruises and tours across the world with Riviera Travel

Enter now for your chance to win a travel voucher worth £1,000

Advertisement feature
Friday 03 October 2025 15:49 BST
(Riviera Travel)

Ready to swap the everyday for the extraordinary?

The UK's leading river cruise and tour operator, Riviera Travel, invites you to join them on the adventure of your choice. Whether you dream of gliding along Europe’s legendary rivers aboard our five-star fleet or set your sights further afield for a once-in-a-lifetime worldwide tour, every Riviera holiday is designed to delight, surprise, and connect you with the world (and each other) in unforgettable ways.

Now, you could be one step closer to your next adventure. Enter for your chance to win a £1,000 Riviera Travel voucher — valid for a whole year and redeemable across their entire collection of holidays. From sun-drenched river cruises to expertly curated tours, the choice is yours.

Prize: £1,000 Riviera Travel voucher

Terms and Conditions - The Independent

18+. UK and residents only. Promotion closes at 23:59 GMT on the 18 November 2025. Winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.

By subscribing to Riviera Travel, you agree to our [Terms of Use] and [Privacy Policy] and consent to receive a varying number of marketing messages via email.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in