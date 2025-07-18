Escape the ordinary: Enter to win a £250 TUI gift card towards your next getaway
From beach breaks to city escapes, we’ve got your next holiday covered. Enter to win a £250 TUI gift card, and make your dream getaway a reality
Ready to turn those daydreams into beachy realities? Whether you're craving the turquoise waters of Mexico or the vibrant streets of Morocco, TUI has got last-minute getaways that’ll have you packing your bags in no time. Escape the daily grind, grab some sunshine, and make this summer one to remember.
Enter now for your chance to win a gift card worth £250, which you can put towards your dream holiday!
Prize: 1 £250 TUI Travel Gift Card
Terms and Conditions - The Independent
18+. UK and residents only. Promotion closes at 23:59 BST on the 17 August 2025. Winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.
By subscribing to TUI, you agree to our [Terms of Use] and [Privacy Policy] and consent to receive a varying number of marketing messages via email.
Terms and Conditions - TUI Travel Gift Card
1. Your TUI Travel Gift Card can be used as full or part payment for travel products at all TUI Stores (excluding the Republic of Ireland), tui.co.uk and firstchoice.co.uk. For website transactions, your gift card must have sufficient funds to cover the initial payment due when booking your holiday.
2. The card can’t be used as payment, or exchanged for, travel money-related products, including currency, travellers’ cheques and prepaid cards.
3. The card can’t be exchanged for cash or to buy another gift card.
4. The expiry date is printed on the reverse of your gift card. Your physical gift card expiry date will be at least one year from the date of your purchase. For digital gift cards, the expiry will be printed on your digital card and is two years from the date of purchase.
5. The maximum account balance allowed at any one time is £5,000 for physical gift cards and £3,000 for digital gift cards.
6. The card must be treated as cash, and the balance can’t be refunded if it’s lost, stolen or destroyed.
7. You can find out your balance by phone, in-store or on the web.
8. Cards can’t be redeemed over the phone.
9. Your gift card cannot be used in the Republic of Ireland or online at crystalski.co.uk
10. TUI Travel Gift Cards are not covered by ABTA’s scheme of financial protection.