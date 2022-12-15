At Doro, we are dedicated to helping seniors live a more connected life. So much happens online nowadays - it’s how we communicate with our loved ones. Doro devices are all easy-to-use with loud and clear sound, easy to read menus and features created and designed specifically for a senior user.

Click here if you can’t view the form.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on Thursday 5th January 2023. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is a Doro 8100 and Doro wallet case. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.