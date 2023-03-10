Win a unique Mother’s Day gift from Flowercard

Flowercard have been in the business of creating beautiful living cards since 2001. Unlike the standard bouquet, Flowercard offers something unique: a beautifully put-together floral bouquet in miniature, arranged in a three-dimensional gift card. The result is a stunning piece of personalised floral art that can be placed with pride on the windowsill, on Mum’s dressing table, at her desk at work – or anywhere that she wants to be reminded of how special she is.

As well as flowers-in-cards, the company creates and delivers fresh blooms in a variety of innovative and unique containers, such as flowerboxes, churns, wooden trugs and teacups. Each features the trademark blooms and ‘card’ that allows the sender to truly personalise the gift to the recipient. What’s more, Flowercard understands that people lead busy lives, and are often physically distant from their mums! With a range of lovely add-on items on offer, such as fizz, artisan chocolates and floral-themed gifts, it’s never been easier to show Mum you care.

Offering next day delivery all year around, Flowercard’s team of florists work extra hard at this time of year to ensure that Mum can receive her gift on the special day itself - Sunday 19th March. Make sure to browse our Mother’s Day Collection: with ordering right up to Saturday 18th, there is still plenty of time to find the perfect gift.

To be in with a chance to win a stunning Mother’s Day Hamper, featuring not only three beautiful floral arrangements but chocolates, a candle and bottle of fizz, enter your details below:

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on 16th March 2023. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.