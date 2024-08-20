We’re giving you the chance to win a £250 gift card from Perfect Cellar and enjoy their wide range of incredible wines in exchange for signing up to The Independent Wine Club, for free.

In addition to the chance to win £250, members who sign up to the Wine Club will receive:

Free Independent Premium - 6 months (worth £66)

£40 OFF your Perfect Cellar Starter Case (6 bottles)

Exclusive Wine Club Member prices

Free Online Event every 3 months

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 5pm on 31st August 2024. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Terms & Conditions apply, see here.