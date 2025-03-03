Win the best-sellers from L’OCCITANE’s iconic Shea Butter and Almond range
L’OCCITANE’s Shea Butter and Almond Collections for the ultimate Mother’s Day treat
L’OCCITANE, a brand renowned for its commitment to quality and nature, offers an exquisite selection of best-sellers from their iconic Shea Butter and Almond ranges, perfect for Mother’s Day pampering. The luxurious Shea Butter Hand Cream deeply nourishes and softens hands, leaving them feeling silky smooth. Complement this with the Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil, a treat that strengthens and hydrates nails and cuticles, promoting healthy, radiant hands.
For a truly indulgent experience, the Luxury Almond Shower Oil transforms into a delicate, silky lather, gently cleansing while leaving the skin feeling nourished and delicately fragranced with almond’s soothing scent. Follow up with the Almond Supple Skin Oil, a rich and luxurious oil that firms, moisturises, and softens, giving your skin a smooth, supple finish.
Together, these beloved products create an at-home spa experience that any mum will adore. Treat someone special (or yourself) to the ultimate pampering with L’OCCITANE’s Shea Butter and Almond collections this Mother’s Day!
Prize: 1 L’OCCITANE Shea Butter and Almond gift bundle. The gift bundle contains the following items:
- 1 Shea Butter Hand Cream
- 1 Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil
- 1 Luxury Almond Shower Oil
- 1 Almond Supple Skin Oil
Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK and residents only. Promotion closes at 23:59 BST on the 30th March 2025. Winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.
