Win your own at-home beer tap from Beerwulf.com

Win your own beer tap from Beerwulf.com! Freshly poured beer at home is what Beerwulf loves, and their beer taps provide pub-quality pints in the comfort of your own home.

Ranging from refreshing lagers to hoppy IPAs, there are over 35+ beers to choose from in their range of kegs. Simply order your favourites, plug in and pour the perfect pint. What could be better on a cold winter’s night?

You can win a SUB starter pack which includes:

• 1 x SUB Compact Beer Tap

• 4 x SUB Kegs including big brands like Heineken, Affligem and more

Click here if you can’t view the form.

Terms and Conditions: In order to participate, you must be of legal drinking age in the United Kingdom (18+ years). Competition is only open to UK residents, excluding Northern Ireland. The promotion closes at 23:59 on 4th January 2023. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Beerwulf reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value if a prize element becomes unavailable for any reason whatsoever. Beerwulf and each of its affiliates are not responsible for your participation in the Competition and shall not be liable for lost entries due to telecommunication performance issues. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.