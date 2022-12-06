Win your own at-home beer tap from Beerwulf.com
See in the new year in style with an at-home beer tap, perfect for hosting
Win your own beer tap from Beerwulf.com! Freshly poured beer at home is what Beerwulf loves, and their beer taps provide pub-quality pints in the comfort of your own home.
Ranging from refreshing lagers to hoppy IPAs, there are over 35+ beers to choose from in their range of kegs. Simply order your favourites, plug in and pour the perfect pint. What could be better on a cold winter’s night?
You can win a SUB starter pack which includes:
• 1 x SUB Compact Beer Tap
• 4 x SUB Kegs including big brands like Heineken, Affligem and more
Click here if you can’t view the form.
Terms and Conditions: In order to participate, you must be of legal drinking age in the United Kingdom (18+ years). Competition is only open to UK residents, excluding Northern Ireland. The promotion closes at 23:59 on 4th January 2023. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Beerwulf reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value if a prize element becomes unavailable for any reason whatsoever. Beerwulf and each of its affiliates are not responsible for your participation in the Competition and shall not be liable for lost entries due to telecommunication performance issues. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.