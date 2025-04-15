We’ve spotted the Kindle Paperwhite at its lowest price this year

If you want all of your books at the touch of a button, now is a good time to buy the latest Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon has reduced the price of its popular ereader by almost 20 per cent – the biggest price drop we’ve seen this year.

It’s the retailer’s latest model in the premium range, and its features include a 7in screen, adjustable colour temperature and a battery life of up to 12 weeks.

The older generation Kindle Paperwhite landed the stop spot in tech critic David Phelan’s review of the best ereaders. Phelan praised its “elegant” design, with the screen flush to the frame, as well as its subtle front light that’s easy on the eyes. “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions,” he said.

If you like to relax in the bath with the latest releases or want to take your ereader poolside, its waterproofing also means that it can withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour. Keep reading for how to save.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

We haven’t seen the Kindle Paperwhite reduced at all this year, so if it’s been on your wishlist for a while, now is a great time to buy.

As well as saving on the Kindle Paperwhite, you get three months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to Amazon’s huge library of ebooks, audiobooks and magazines without having to pay the £9.49 monthly subscription fee. Just remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying, as this automatically renews once the three-month trial period is over.

This offer is only for the Kindle Paperwhite model that has ads. These just appear on the lock screen, so if you want to go ad-free, you’ll have to pay £169.99.

Discover the latest releases to add to your ereader with our pick of the best new books of 2025