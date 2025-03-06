If you’ve always been curious when it comes to building your family tree, want to find out more about your health and genetic make-up, or get connected with distant relatives, an at-home DNA kit will offer you the insight you’ve been looking for. Ancestry DNA in particular is designed to offer users more information on their ancestral roots, with a combination of advanced technology and the world's largest online family history resource.

Without even needing to leave your living room, you can find out so much about who you are – including, in recent years, the option to find out more about the origin of your personality traits, where those freckles came from, and whether you’ve got musical genes. Ancestry DNA’s genetic test kit landed the top spot in our expert, Ella Duggan’s, round-up of the best DNA testing kits, where it was praised for finding and predicting relatives better than any other option on test.

These kits don’t come cheap, however, so our team of deal hunters have been working hard to source the best Ancestry DNA discount codes and offers. Keep reading to find out how you can get yours for less.

Right now, you can get an Ancestry DNA kit for as little as £79, which will trace your ancestral origins and provide DNA matches – just think where you could find connections. For those looking to find out a little more, the Ancestry DNA and traits kit (£94, Ancestrydna.co.uk) will provide information on more than 75 traits, so that you can see how your genes may influence your nutrition, performance, and appearance.

( Ancestry DNA )

If you’ve been lucky enough to receive the DNA kit for a gift, or are circling back to completing your family tree after sending off your test a few years ago, jump back in with a free 14-day trial of Ancestry. You can choose from a number of membership levels, including UK records only, UK and Ireland, and worldwide access. You can choose a monthly subscription, which can be cancelled at any time, but for the best value, the six month option can save you up to £19.

There’s still a few days left to enjoy free access to the 1921 Census of England, Wales and the Channel Islands, along with millions of other records, to celebrate Women's History Month. Before 9 March, you can trace your ancestors through passenger lists, military records, industry documentation and so much more.

How we find the best Ancestry discount codes

With a commitment to bringing you the best deals, we’re always on the lookout for ways to help you save on your next purchase – whether that’s on DNA testing kits, supplements or running gear. We track the prices of products throughout the year so that we can bring you the best possible deals.

Why you can trust us

The Independent is dedicated to helping its readers shop smart, so, we only bring you deals from brands that we love and trust – with as many tried and tested reviews as possible. To sift through the noise, our team of deal hunters use their expertise to find the best savings on the latest trends, bestsellers and worthwhile investments.

Looking for more ways to save? Check out our dedicated deals section