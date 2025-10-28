Best Lapland holiday deals 2025: Save on winter escapes to Finland

From meeting Santa in his hometown to riding through snowy forests on a husky sled, a Lapland holiday is an unforgettable way to experience the magic of winter. With Lapland UK captivating families closer to home, many are now searching for the best ways to save on the real thing.

Whether you’re booking a Lapland Christmas holiday for the family or a romantic getaway, there are plenty of Lapland package holidays and hotel offers available right now, including up to 20 per cent selected Tui Finland breaks and exclusive discounts for The Independent readers through Hotels.com and Expedia.

We’ve rounded up the best holidays to Lapland 2025-2026 to help you save on an unforgettable winter escape.

Save up to 20 per cent on Lapland holidays with Tui

Levi Cabins offer a cosy Lapland experience, just five minutes from local amenities ( Tui/Levi Cabins )

Tui’s Lapland holidays 2025 offer the full festive experience, from husky rides and snowmobiling to Santa visits in snowy resorts such as Levi and Saariselkä. Right now, you can save up to 20 per cent on selected Lapland trips. Packages include flights, transfers, a full itinerary and accommodation, making it easy to plan your Arctic adventure and focus on making the magic happen.

If you’re looking for the flexibility of self-catered accommodation, Levi Cabins are a great option with excellent Tripadvisor reviews. Surrounded by snowy woodland, just five minutes from the Levi slopes, these cosy cabins sleep up to seven people and come with a log fire and sauna as standard. Levi village is just 2.5km away, where you can explore local shops, restaurants and bars. For a three-night stay in December, the cost will be about £1,100 per person.





Hotels.com – exclusive 6 per cent off Lapland hotels

Wilderness Hotel & Igloos is a great spot if you’re keen to see the Northern Lights ( Hotels.com/Wilderness Hotel Inari & Igloos )

If you prefer the idea of planning your own Lapland holiday, you can enjoy an exclusive 6 per cent discount on hotels at Hotels.com. That leaves your flights and activities free to book separately. Choose from family-friendly stays near Santa Claus Village or remote lodges ideal for spotting the Northern Lights.

If you’re looking to stay somewhere with magical surroundings, Wilderness Hotel Inari & Igloosoffers just that. Situated in a serene location with lakeside views in Inari, it’s an ideal place to catch the Northern Lights, as well as experience activities such as snowmobile sleigh rides and Arctic ice fishing. Prices vary depending on whether you want to book a hotel room, cabin or chalet, but you can save 6 per cent on your booking total when using our exclusive Hotels.com discount code below.





Exclusive 6 per cent off Lapland hotels at Expedia

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel offers the ultimate luxury Lapland experience ( Expedia/Arctic TreeHouse Hotel )

Expedia also offers The Independent readers an exclusive 6 per cent off Lapland hotels, giving you flexibility to combine accommodation with flights or car hire. Whether you’re looking at staying in Rovaniemi or further north in Ylläs, there’s something for every type of traveller.

For the ultimate Lapland experience, the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel is a luxury retreat in Rovaniemi – just one minute's drive away from Santa Claus Village and a one-minute walk from SantaPark. The hotel offers activities such as snowshoeing, ice skating and ziplining, as well as authentic Scandinavian cuisine in its on-site restaurant. There are also spa facilities and childcare services for those wanting some child-free time at the end of the day.

It does come at a more premium price point, with rooms from about £2,000 for two nights during mid-December. You can save 15 per cent as an Expedia VIP member and an additional 6 per cent using our exclusive promo code below.





Packages from £159, plus £20 off your Lapland booking at Lastminute.com

The Santa Claus hotel is a great option for those wanting a central location ( Lastminute.com/Santa Claus Hotel )

With Lapland holidays starting from £159 per person, Lastminute.com makes the magic of Finland more affordable, thanks to its flight and hotel packages. You can also get an extra £20 voucher towards your booking when you sign up to the brand’s newsletter.

The Santa Claus hotel is conveniently situated in the centre of Rovaniemi, just a 10-minute drive from Santa Claus Village and Lordi's Square. With flights, accommodation and breakfast included, you can book a two-night break in December for about £480 per person, making it a more budget-friendly option for those wanting to experience Finland without breaking the bank.





Where is Lapland UK?

Enjoy the magic of Lapland closer to home, thanks to Lapland UK, which is situated in Ascot, Berkshire and (new for 2025) Siddington, Cheshire.

The immersive Christmas experience is one of the UK’s most popular festive events, selling out within hours of releasing tickets. The set recreates a snow-covered village, complete with reindeer, elves and a visit to Father Christmas himself.

How much are Lapland UK tickets?

Ticket prices vary depending on the date, but Lapland UK entry typically starts from about £59 per person, rising to more than £100 per ticket during peak weekends in December. Packages usually include festive activities and a private visit to Santa, making it a truly magical day out for families.

Tickets are generally cheaper the further you book from Christmas, with early November slots offering the best value.

