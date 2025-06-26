If you’re yet to invest in an air fryer, or if your appliance is due for an upgrade, now could be the perfect time. This deal on our top-rated air fryer from Daewoo brings it to less than £100.

The AI smart fryer has an 8l capacity, 12 cooking presets, a single drawer and a feature that you won’t find on other models. This air fryer has a camera inside the cooking tray that takes the guesswork out of what setting to use. Unlike a lot of the “AI” tech we’ve tried, this model actually works. We named it our best air fryer after putting it to the test against the likes of Ninja, Panasonic, Cuisinart and other popular brands. You can find out more about how our reviewer rated it below.

We’re constantly on the lookout for offers on our tried and tested air fryers, and you can find these in our round-up of the best air fryer deals of the month. As Amazon’s Prime Day sale fast approaches, we’ll also be bringing you the best air fryer deals for Prime Day 2025 as well as the top reductions on Ninja, a brand that’s well-known for its cooking appliances.

Daewoo 8L AI smart air fryer: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Daewooelectricals.com

( Daewoo )

We’re usually wary of kitchen appliances with smart features, as they bring a big price tag and little benefit. Luckily, this wasn’t the case with our best buy air fryer, which has a built-in camera that can detect 12 types of food, including chips, sausages, fish fingers and chicken thighs. It then adjusts the temperature and cooking time based on the amount and type of food, so you don’t have to spend time with the manual working out the correct setting to use.

Our reviewer, Rachael, found that it “consistently provided good results during testing, especially with chips and chicken”. Plus, if you’re cooking for a family, she found that the 8L capacity is “incredibly generous”.

It’s a great time to buy our top-rated air fryer as Daewoo has slashed the price by 33 per cent, bringing it to £80. If you want to snap up the offer, you’ll need to be quick, as it’s part of Daewoo’s clearance sale. This means that stock is limited, so it won’t be around for long.

However, if you miss out, we’ve also spotted it on sale for £75 at Frasers, and £79 at George at Asda.

Not quite right for you? We’re covering all the best air fryer deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day