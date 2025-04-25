To lean into the long weekends of May, now’s the time to book a Barcelona city break, London staycation or foray in France that ideally doesn’t break the bank.

For those looking to stretch their holiday budget as far as possible, a travel membership may be the way to save hundreds on hotel stays everywhere from Florence to Ibiza to Paris.

Dis-loyalty is a travel and food membership by Ennismore, a lifestyle and hospitality company that offers savings on over 100 hotels and 175 restaurants and bars.

Deals cover 10 global brands including The Hoxton, 25hours Hotels, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Hyde, Morgans Originals, Rixos hotels and SLS.

With discounts from 50 per cent off on hotel bookings in their first three months of opening to 20 per cent off every first-time hotel stay to 10 per cent off return stays, regular travellers will find hundreds of savings on nights away from home.

Think beach days at Hyde Ibiza’s reopening, bakery crawls in the heart of Copenhagen when you stay at 25hours Indre or pitching up at SO Paris to make the most of its slick interiors in the city of love.

New openings The Hoxton, Florence and SLS Barcelona will both benefit from half-price room rates in the first three months after doors open for travellers planning a city break this year.

Also on the menu for members, there’s 10 per cent off food and drink bills in any Dis-loyalty restaurant, bars and coffee shops and 365 free barista brews each year.

Right now, there's 35 per cent off a Dis-loyalty annual membership until 6 May, with an exclusive extra 5 per cent off for The Independent’s deal seekers when they use code “INDEPEN5”.

The travel membership normally costs £12 a month or £144 a year for members to start using rewards and making the most of other Dis-loyalty “drops”.

According to the brand, members save an average of £292 per trip – putting plenty back in their pockets for local meals, boutique shopping and duty-free must-haves.

It says: “Dis-loyalty rewards firsts – new hotels, new cities, new experiences – and is ideal for those who crave discovery and love great food.”

