Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are certain surfing spots around the globe that every avid surfer has on their list. Whether drawn by the barrelling Hossegor tubes in France, the Atlantic swells that pound Cornwall or the points on the Sunshine Coast in Australia, each destination offers a different experience.

When it comes to a place to stay, finding the right spot is key – it’s no fun having to lug your board miles away to the beach, then coming back with sand in all sorts of places it shouldn’t be, your wet clothes leaving a trail of drips behind you.

Plus, the proximity to the beach counts: on a surfing trip, the more time spent at the breaks, the better.

We’ve rounded up our favourite Airbnb spots, many designed with a surfer in mind, from outdoor showers, places to stash your boards and direct access to the beach, accommodating couples, families or groups ready to take on world-famous waves in some of the most beautiful coastal areas across the world.

1. Luxe Beach House in the Gold Coast, Australia

Surfers Paradise, Queensland

open image in gallery Stay near Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast ( Airbnb Community )

Australia is renowned as a surfing destination, the birthplace of some of the top surf brands and host of many annual tournaments. One of the country’s hot spots lies at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. The name of this coastline doesn’t leave much to the imagination over why surfers flock to the area, with its long sandy stretch and large waves, all backed by a high-rise skyline filled with buzzing nightlife hotspots.

If you are looking for an Aussie adventure that is great for surfing in the day and then partying at night, this townhouse is both a short walk from the beach and the town centre. The two-bedroom house can sleep up to four guests, with the best feature being the courtyard, making it easy to drag suitcases or surfboards off the street without needing a lift. The yard also comes with an outdoor shower to wash any sand off before lighting up the barbecue after a day out catching waves.

Book now

Read more: This wine region boasts some of Australia’s best vineyards, beaches and wildlife – and you’ve probably never heard of it

2. The Surfrider Bungalow on Carbon Beach, California, USA

Carbon Beach/Malibu Surfrider Beach

open image in gallery The next best thing to being in the ocean is having impeccable views of of the bright blue vista ( Airbnb Community )

Malibu Surfrider Beach at the soft-sand Malibu Lagoon became the first World Surfing Reserve in 2010, part of an initiative by surf and conservation experts to protect wave breaks and the surrounding environment. Also a favourite haunt for Snowy Plover birdwatchers dotted around the area’s wetlands, this stretch of coastline has been important to surfing culture since the 1960s due to its smooth-breaking waves, ideal for those looking to hone their techniques.

Slightly further down the coast into Eastern Malibu and within walking distance of Surfrider Beach, surfers will find a spacious bungalow on Carbon Beach. The space has a king-size bed, an HD4K TV and a well-equipped kitchen, yet the jewel of the bungalow is its living room and private furnished deck that delivers uninterrupted views of the Pacific waves and sunsets that make the ocean glitter. When not lounging on the elevated decking space with a sundowner in hand, guests can stay cosy watching the waves crash while a fire is lit inside.

Book now

Read more: Skiing and surfing in California - can you hit both slopes and waves in the same weekend?

3. Secluded Cottage Oasis, Cornwall, UK

Fistral Beach

open image in gallery An outdoor shower and hot tub will allow you to wash away the sand completely before stepping inside ( Airbnb Community )

Known to many as the “home of British surfing”, Fistral Beach in Cornwall has hosted many big UK surf competitions, such as the Boardmasters Surf Championships, year after year. Bookended by two headlands that create powerful, hollow waves that can reach heights between six and eight feet, this beach has become a haven for surfing aficionados looking to hone their skills on the Atlantic swells. For those who’d rather sit back and spectate the surfing, Fistral Beach’s high cliffs, sweeping sand dunes and breathtaking natural beauty surrounding the sandy shores make for a stunning backdrop to watch others ride the waves.

This cottage near South Fistral is an ideal place to stop for any surf-loving couple. Complete with a king-size bed and a cosy living room, two guests can enjoy a romantic Cornish getaway close to the surf spots. Outside in its courtyard is an outdoor shower and hot tub for those looking to soak off the sea salt and sand at the end of the day.

Book now

Read more: Best things to do in Cornwall, from surfing to seafood feasts

4. Luxury Poolside Penthouse in the Sunshine Coast, Australia

Noosa, Queensland

open image in gallery For a luxury stay on the Sunshine Coast, check out this poolside penthouse ( Airbnb Community )

Another place worth checking out on Australia’s Queensland shoreline is the Sunshine Coast, with more than 40 miles (60km) of white sand stretching next to the Coral Sea. One spot that’s a favourite among wave enthusiasts is Noosa, with areas like Tea Tree Bay frequented by families due to its rolling waves, as well as its other famous points, such as First Point and Granite Bay.

Only a stone’s throw away from the various beaches around Noosa is an apartment in the centre of the resort area, great for a family of four or a group of friends who want to escape on a surfing getaway. While the flat’s high-rise location may be slightly trickier with surfing gear, the views are unmatched, with windows looking out onto a lush rainforest and the sandy shores. The spacious apartment comes with three beds, as well as a child-friendly resort pool, sauna, and gym on-site, which are ideal for soothing muscles after a day riding waves.

Book now

Read more: The most unusual surf stays in the UK

5. Tropical Villa in Bali, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan

open image in gallery Opt for indoor-outdoor living on your next surfing break in Bali ( Airbnb Community )

Bali is known for having year-round surfable waves with no real off-season, and the Kuta Selatan peninsula has no shortage of exceptional breaks along its coast, including Uluwatu, Nusa Dua and Padang Padang Beach.

Found inland near Padang Padang Beach and a four-minute walk from Bingin Beach (renowned for its perfect left-hand barrel surf break) sits a luxury two-storey villa that blends indoor and outdoor living, keeping its guests connected to the outdoors in this surfers’ paradise. The villa blends bright modern amenities with woven wooden accents on its roof and doorways, making for a tropical paradise with contemporary comforts. This space sleeps four people in its two super king beds, with guests finding plenty of space to lounge around in its boho-chic dining room, living space and two outdoor daybeds overlooking a small private pool. The villa offers enough privacy while still being close to town, and the walled surroundings do not compromise on views – the second floor shows off lush green views down to the ocean.

Book now

Read more: Surfing can be one of the best workouts – here are the UK and Ireland spots you should try

6. Waterfront House in Oʻahu, Hawaii

North Shore

open image in gallery Hawaii’s ties with surfing stretch back centuries ( Airbnb Community )

The art of surfing is very much intertwined in Hawaiian history and culture, with wave riding thought to have originated in ancient Polynesia, meaning it has become a surfing pilgrimage for many. A rite of passage for pro and experienced surfers is the North Shore on Oʻahu, a surfing haven that produces giant swells in its winter period across its seven-mile shoreline with waves such as Haleʻiwa and Off the Wall.

Directly opposite Haleʻiwa Beach is a waterfront duplex home that can sleep two surfers. There’s air-conditioning fitted throughout for those particularly sweltering days, and the space includes a kitchen with modern amenities, dining space and a living area looking out onto the North Pacific. It may be hard to stay indoors with the house’s lanai, a patio area ideal for drying off after riding the swells, dining al fresco or watching the sun go down on the ocean.

Book now

Read more: How to have a budget 72-hour break in New York City

7. Oceanside Villa in Ribamar, Portugal

Ericeira

open image in gallery Hang up your boards after a session in the waves ( Airbnb Community )

Portugal’s Iberian location means it receives some pretty powerful Atlantic waves, especially in its winter months. Some of the country's best surf spots can be found in Nazare and Figueira da Foz, but those who are looking to combine a Lisbon city break with a surfing getaway should look to Ericeira.

Ericeira is known for having some of the most sought-after waves, including the right-point break Coxos and competition-worthy Ribeira D'Ilhas. Located just opposite Praia dos Coxos is an oceanside villa, ideal for families or groups with its three beds and two bathrooms, sleeping up to four people. The main space includes a fully equipped and spacious kitchen facing a dining area – great for hosting impromptu dinner parties after a day at the beach. The rooms lean towards basic, but little time will be spent there outside of sleeping, as the villa’s scene-stealer is its patio, complete with a dining area sheltered by a cabana, barbecue, small pool and an outdoor shower. One additional attention to detail is the surfboard rack, giving your trusty board a safe space to sit after cruising the formidable waves.

Book now

Read more: The unexpected destination that is perfect for an adventure holiday

8. Casa Teo Green Paradise Villa in Mexico

Puerto Escondido

open image in gallery Laze about under the palapa veranda while you dry off from the ocean ( Airbnb Community )

The southern town of Puerto Escondido is one of Mexico’s prime surfing spots, often welcoming large numbers of tourists with surfboards and bodyboards in tow. The town has a tropical climate even in the winter months, serving up warm water temperatures. It has been nominated as the next World Surfing Reserve, thanks to its world-class beach breaks, including the big Zicatela and Punta Colorada.

Book a stay at Casa Teo, a green paradise villa that sleeps four guests in its indoor-outdoor living space. The whole space has an easy flow, with a loft-style floor making up the bedroom areas, an open kitchen sheltered by a thatched roof, and a small infinity pool that juts out over a sloped garden area. A house manager is on call to help clean up and prepare food while you spend time in the water. Casa Teo is only 200 metres from the beach, allowing you to be the first to access the breaks in the morning.

Book now

Read more: Escape the crowds in Yucatan – how to enjoy a peaceful break on Mexico’s party peninsula

9. Beachfront Shack in South Africa

Jeffreys Bay

open image in gallery A J-Bay trip is made even better with a decking area allowing access to the beach ( Airbnb Community )

Jeffreys Bay is known for its powerful right-hand point break, which can deliver a 1,200-yard long wave ride. J-Bay attracts many surfers, most frequently in July and August, when back-to-back swells can be experienced.

Found off the famous Supertubes break is a beachfront house tucked away in the dunes surrounded by milkwoods, an ideal space for a family of four or a couple to make base on a surfing holiday. The house has a large en-suite room which opens up onto a deck with ocean views. Two more beds can be found in the corner of the main bedroom and another just off the living room. The living room is cosy, and large floor-to-ceiling windows let in copious amounts of natural light. The beach can be accessed via steps down from a large deck, making it easy to be in the waves one minute then lighting up the barbecue another.

Book now

Read more: The secret South African scuba diving destination that’s cheaper than the Maldives

10. Oceanview Apartment in France

Hossegor

open image in gallery Sip your morning coffee in the sun before heading out for a surf ( Airbnb Community )

Finally deciding to try out the famous Hossegor tubes on La Gravière? The consistent swells on the golden sands in this corner of France have long attracted surfers seeking out hollow barrels and large swells. The area has some calmer spots for beginners and families, as well as surf schools lining the coast.

Looking out onto Plage Sud is a modern apartment with ocean views and direct access to the beach. Outside is a large terrace, serving as a place for you and your board to dry off in the sun after a surf session, or for an al fresco petit dejeuner to fuel up before hitting the waves. In the apartment, you will find a fully equipped kitchen and two bedrooms sleeping up to four guests, with the interior design keeping it simple and stylish so the outside views can shine. The surrounding area is stacked with shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, so it can get very busy, but if you want oceanside accommodation with access to the waves and a lively town, this is the spot to stay.

Book now

Read more: Best hotels in Paris 2025, handpicked by our experts