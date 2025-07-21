Whether you're after a new gadget or a pre-loved designer bag, eBay is one of the UK's most popular online marketplaces for a reason. With millions of listings from top brands and individual sellers, there is a wide variety to shop, including everyday essentials, fashion, beauty, tech and even one-of-a-kind pieces.

Whilst eBay is already known for its competitive pricing, The Independent’s team of deal experts has been hard at work finding the latest eBay discount codes and offers to help you save even more.

How to save on your eBay order

Use an eBay discount code

Ebay often releases promo codes with savings on selected items, sellers or categories, which we’ll list above. You’ll regularly find a 10 to 15 per cent discount on certain categories or products, such as mobile phones or summer essentials. Payday deals are also a regular occurrence, with up to 20 per cent off.

Most codes come with a minimum spend of £9.99 or more, depending on the category's value.

Shop the summer sale

Ebay's seasonal sales are an excellent way to save more than half price on bestselling products. The summer sale is currently in full swing with discounts on big brands across tech, fashion, garden tools and more. Some of our favourite deals include up to 50 per cent off selected cooling and fans, 55 per cent off summer bedding and more than 1,000 summer scents under £30.

Browse the daily deals section

The eBay daily deals section offers limited-time promotions on everything from kitchen appliances to beauty buys, often with free postage. These deals are hand-picked and usually run for just 24 to 48 hours, so if you spot something you like, don’t hang around.

Recent deals have included 44 per cent off a brand new Worx robot mower, bringing the price down from £799.99 to £449.99. We also spotted 27 per cent off new Ninja woodfire BBQ grill and smoker, saving you more than £80.

Shop refurbished products

Choosing certified refurbished products over buying brand new is a smart way to save on high-ticket items tech and appliances. Each item is expertly serviced and cleaned before re-listing, with all accessories included. Plus there’s a minimum 12-month refurbished guarantee, which covers any defects or issues with functionality. You will receive a separate email from eBay with full details of what’s covered, along with contact details – this will also be included in the package.

You can buy pre-loved items direct from some of our favourite tried-and-tested brands such Dyson, Apple, Eufy, Shark and more, with savings of up to 50 per cent compared with buying brand new.

Support online charity shops

Speaking of pre-loved, eBay also has a variety of charity shops ready to shop online, including Oxfam, Sue Ryder and The British Heart Foundation. Just like high street charity shops, you can browse a wide selection of items, from fashion to furniture, with proceeds supporting a range of causes. You can browse by charity or product category to find thousands of items at bargain prices.

Helpful information for buyers

Reduced buyer protection fee

Ebay’s buyer protection fees give you extra security when purchasing from private sellers. The fee is automatically added to all private purchases and includes 24/7 customer service, encrypted transactions and ensures sellers aren’t paid until after you have received the item. From 17 July, eBay has reduced the buyer protection fee to the following rates:

A flat fee of up to 10p per item

Seven per cent on the first £20

Four per cent on the portion from £20 to £300

Two per cent from £300 to £4,000

There is no fee charged beyond £4,000. For listings that started before the new rate on 17 July, the older rate applies: a 75p flat fee, plus four per cent up to £300 and two per cent from £300 to £4,000.

Delivery and returns

Delivery costs and return policies vary depending on the seller, but many offer free postage and easy returns. You can find full details on the product listing or, to make it even easier, filter your search results to show sellers who offer free postage and packaging or click and collect, as well as free returns.

Ebay money back guarantee

To give you added peace of mind and security, most purchases from the online marketplace are covered by the eBay money back guarantee. If your item doesn’t arrive, arrives damaged or not as described, you’ll be able to request a refund from the seller. If you don’t hear back in three business days, eBay will step in to support. There is no extra fee for this protection, and it covers the entire purchase price, including shipping costs.

How we find the best eBay deals

We work closely with the team at eBay to bring our readers the latest deals and offers. Our team of expert deal hunters are always on the lookout for ways to help you save on your shopping, whether it’s discounted refurbished items or flash sales on brand new products.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been trusted by shoppers since 1986, helping readers find the best deals and testing products on their behalf. Our team of shopping experts are experienced in sourcing the best offers, discounts and finding the latest sales. We only select deals from brands that we trust and we understand that a great deal isn’t always the one with the highest discount.

Check out our dedicated deals section for the latest deals from your favourite brands