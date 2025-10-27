Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Get 50% off kids’ Halloween costumes with this Asda deal

Deck your kids out in spooky attire for less this Halloween

Molly Greeves
Consumer writer
Monday 27 October 2025 17:56 GMT
Dress up your little vampire, skeleton or witch for a fraction of the price
Dress up your little vampire, skeleton or witch for a fraction of the price (iStock)

There’s only a few days left until Halloween, and there’s nothing scarier than realising you need to pull together a costume in less than a week. So whether you’re taking your kids trick or treating or throwing a Halloween party, we’ve got the deal for you.

Right now, you can get 50 per cent off kids’ costumes and other Halloween clothing on George at Asda’s website. In the sale you’ll find everything you need to turn your little one into a pumpkin, witch, skeleton and more, as well as merch for spooky shows like Stranger Things, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Scooby Doo.

But if you can’t find what you’re looking for, the supermarket giant isn’t the only retailer selling discounted Halloween costumes right now. At Matalan, there are solid discounts on Spiderman costumes (was £18.50, now £14.80, Matalan.co.uk), pirate costumes (was £12, now £9.60, Matalan.co.uk) and more. Very also has kids’ Halloween costumes on sale, including a Ghostbusters costume (was £29.99, now £22.99, Very.co.uk) and Chucky costume (was £30.99, now £22.99, Very.co.uk).

We’ve rounded up our top picks from Asda’s Halloween costume sale below.

Best deals in Asda’s kids’ Halloween costumes sale

Looking for things to do this half-term? We’ve rounded up all the places where kids can eat for free.

