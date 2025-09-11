Summer may be behind us, but October half-term and Halloween are already on the horizon. If you’re planning ahead for activities and things to do with children, booking in advance is the best way to save money and maximise your budget. Most UK attractions and theme parks are still open well into the autumn and winter months, with themed spooky season fun for all ages.

Here’s a round-up of what’s on in the lead-up and during October half-term 2025, with some handy tips on how to save on tickets and overnight stays.

Theme parks

Thorpe Park Fright Nights

Fright Night is the ultimate Halloween event for thrill-seekers ( Thorpe Park )

Thorpe Park’s fright nights are back for 2025, where you can enjoy rides after dark, watch horror shows and explore its famous scare mazes. It’s even received an award for one of Europe’s top theme park scare event. Fright Nights are recommended for ages 13 and above, making this a wonderful half-term activity for secondary school teens, university students and adults of all ages. The event starts from 3 October through to 2 November.

By pre-booking your fright night tickets online, you can take advantage of discounted ticket entry compared to paying on the day, starting from £36 per person.





Alton Towers Scarefest

Scarefest is one of Alton Towers' most popular events of the year ( Alton Towers )

Alton Towers goes all out for Halloween with its annual scarefest, which kicks off this year on 27 September and runs through to 2 November. Expect hair-raising scare mazes (recommended for ages 15 and above), late-night rollercoaster rides in the dark and two new attractions: Edge of the Forest and Dark Hollow. Younger children aren’t left out either, as CBeebies Land gets a family-friendly makeover, with fancy dress competitions and trick-or-treat fun.

Booking online in advance is the best way to save, with tickets starting at around £34 when purchased ahead of time. Overnight packages with hotel stays and park entry are also available from £81 per person.





Chessington Howl’o’ween

Chessington's Howl'o'ween event is perfect for all ages ( Chessington World of Adventures )

For families with younger kids, Chessington’s howl’o’ween is a brilliant option, running from 4 October to 2 November. Alongside the usual rides and zoo, the event includes age-appropriate spooky shows, whimscial Enchanted Hollow trick or treating, a dedicated scare zone and after-dark ride time.

Tickets are cheapest online when booked early, with prices starting from £32 for day tickets or £34 for overnight stays with all new Paw Patrol room options.





Days out and attractions

Legoland Brick or Treat

There's everything from character meet and greets to trick or treat trails at Legoland this autumn ( Legoland Winsdor )

Between 4 October and 2 November, Legoland Windsor is transformed into a pumpkin-filled wonderland for brick or treat, complete with Lego-themed Halloween builds, dance parties, a Brick-or-Treat trail and costume competitions. New for 2025 is Lord Vampre’s house party show, plus meet and greets with characters around the park.

Online pre-booking starts at around £34 per person, with short breaks at the Legoland Resort Hotel from £57. The latter includes early ride time, a free gift in your room and breakfast.





Warwick Castle – The Haunted Castle

Enjoy live shows, activities and live action in The Haunted Castle ( Warwick Castle )

Warwick Castle is one of the UK’s best spots for a Halloween day out, with thousands of years of history. The Haunted Castle event includes live shows (including the Witches of Warwick – back by popular demand), a spooky maze and after-dark entertainment. Younger children can join in with less-scary entertainment and daytime activities, whilst over 10s and adults can brave the Castle Dungeon (an extra charge applies from £5).

Advance tickets start at £25, with short breaks from £55, which includes a stay in a winter lodge or the Warwick Castle Hotel and breakfast with the Witches of Warwick.





National Trust

There's October half term fun at National Trust properties up and down the country ( National Trust )

Across the UK, National Trust properties host Halloween and half-term activities, such as pumpkin carving, bats and broomsticks races and games and family autumn trails through woodlands and historic houses. Each location runs slightly different events and some require you to pre-book, so check your local site’s page for details.

Entry is often included in membership, but some events may carry a small extra charge.





