Whether you’re trick or treating or throwing a party at home, Halloween is a big deal for little ones. Not only are they officially allowed to ask for sweets and chocolate, there’s the thrill of dressing up and taking on a frightening new role. After all, scaring grown-ups can be a lot of fun.

Whether your children are into ghosts and ghouls, witches, skeletons, monsters or something else that’s devilshly freaky, kids’ Halloween fancy dress costumes seem to be better value than ever this year.

From Amazon and Asda to Tesco and Matalan, there are a lot of affordable sets that come ready-made. All you need to do is open the packet and hand it to your child. There’s no need to stay up all night with a glue gun and a needle, cutting out patterns and crafting a DIY costume, as it works out more economical to add one to your basket and chill while it gets delivered to your door.

Whether you’re looking for something cute for a baby or a spine-chillingly terrifying costume for your tween or teen, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop for kids’ Halloween costumes and the most fa-boo-lous outfits available.

With a huge range of sets at less than £15, Asda makes shopping for fancy dress just as easy as shopping for pumpkins and sweets. The costumes are attention-grabbing, too. There’s a black and gold witch costume that lights up, a glow-in-the-dark skeleton and a cat costume that comes with a sparkly tutu. They’re available for ages 3 to 10, and there are options for babies, too.

Loved by parents across the UK for its buttery soft, top-quality baby and toddler sleepwear, Next offers a great amount of choice for under-twos as well as for older children. When shopping for the littlest members of the family, comfort is key, so they don’t make a fuss about wearing something new. There are lots of Halloween sleepsuit options that are just as cute as they are cozy, including pumpkins, bats and vampires.

Known for it’s free next-day delivery for Prime members, Amazon can help you get out of a hole if you’ve had good intentions to make your own costume but lost track of time. There are thousands of costumes to browse for boys and girls of all ages, with the amount of detail on some outfits truly spectacular. If your child likes bright, shiny things, they might like an iridescent spider costume. A gothic vampire and a little scarlet devil also stood out.

Need a costume in an emergency? Argos offers same-day delivery on some costumes. Sets often include a mask to ramp up the fear factor, too. A Frankenstein costume is available from ages 3-4 to ages 11-12, or perhaps your kids would prefer to dress up as a dragon or a werewolf. All cost less than £20.

If your child isn’t a fan of witches, cats, ghosts or bats, the costumes at TK Maxx are very imaginative, from creepy clowns and spooky brides to the grim reaper and a skeletal sea captain. Prices tend to range from £14 to £16, which is good value, considering they’ll help your little one stand out when they go trick or treating.

These pure cotton pyjamas are perhaps the most comfortable Halloween costume ever. Some fancy dress costumes are made from cheap polyester, but these are soft enough to sleep in once they hit that sugar crash. If that wasn’t enough, they also glow in the dark. Available for ages 1-16, we wish they came in adult sizes. However, there is a blanket hoodie with a black cat design that’s available in both grown-up and little sizes, and it looks super cosy.

Tu has 45 different costumes for children, so there’s a strong chance you’ll find something that will impress even the fussiest of kids. From a super-cute spider that glows in the dark to an orange-sequin pumpkin witch, the costumes have more detail than you might expect from a supermarket clothing brand. Prices start from a very reasonable £13.

Most people associate Boots with health and beauty products but the high-street stalwart has its own Mini Club clothing line and stocks the Mothecare brand. There are options for babies right through to 10-year-olds. If you don’t think you can persuade them to wear a full costume, you could get them in a cat sweatshirt or a pumpkin skirt. For babies, this comfy all-in-one bat outfit with matching hat is spookily cute.

Got a little Peppa Pig fan? Allow them to express their love of the TV character with a Peppa witch costume with a cute pink skirt and the beloved cartoon pig on the chest. For boys, there’s a Peppa vampire costume. Other TV shows are covered at Very, too. There’s a Hey Duggee skeleton and a Paw Patrol witch dress.

With “Game over” written on the chest of this skeleton costume, it’s a pretty creepy option for mini gamers. Even better, it’s only £12. We’ve also spotted a 3D pumpkin costume for £10 and a cat costume from £12 at Matalan, helping families to enjoy Halloween without spending a fortune.

With prices starting at just £6 for click and collect, Primark has the most affordable kids’ Halloween costumes on the market. A three-piece bat outfit with tights and wings comes in at just £12, including free delivery to store. You do have to be prepared for several other people having the same get-up as your child, but you can’t argue with prices as low as this.

All Disney movies have a villain, and the Disney store is the place to shop for your little ones’ favourite bad guy or gal costume. One option is to dress your child as the unfairest of them all: the evil queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The four-piece set includes a dramatic dress, with a detachable cape, a crown and a headpiece. We’ve also spotted Darth Vader, Cruella de Vil and more.

From zombies to witches’ cats, H&M does the classics well. The costumes are made in socially responsible factories, using eco-friendly materials where possible. As they’re not trend led, they have a timelessly terrifying appeal, so you should be able to pass these down to siblings or friends, once your kids have outgrown them.

