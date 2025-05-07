Here’s how to get £150 off the Samsung Galaxy S25+ this week

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus since its launch earlier this year, now is a good time to snap up a deal on the brand’s flagship phone.

The S25 Plus is the largest phone in the latest Galaxy range, with a 6.7in display and a bigger battery than the standard S25. The phone also comes with Galaxy AI, with a button to prompt the AI assistant. This can, for example, suggest Spotify playlists to enjoy in the morning and provide instant transcriptions of recorded meetings. Other AI features, such as generative photo editing, were praised by tech writer Steve Hogarty, who tested the phone in his round-up of the best Android phones of 2025. He said that compared to previous versions, “the AI-powered editor was noticeably faster, more accurate, and less prone to weird results”.

“The Galaxy S25 represents the peak of Samsung's conventional smartphone design,” said Steve. “If you want a reliable, powerful Android phone with a phenomenal camera and screen, the S25 remains one of the most compelling choices in 2025.”

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Was £999, now £849, Samsung.co.uk

Get £150 off the Galaxy S25+ with the limited-time discount code ( Samsung )

You can get £150 off the Galaxy S25 Plus by using the discount code below. All you have to do is copy the code and click through to Samsung’s website to apply the discount.





We’re constantly tracking the prices of popular smartphones like the Galaxy S25 Plus. We’ve noticed that it’s rarely discounted, so now is a good time to take advantage of the offer. You’ll have to be quick; the discount is only available until 13 May.

As well as a big saving on the smartphone, you’ll also get a free pair of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro wireless earbuds, which usually set you back around £219. Our tech critic, David Phelan, praised their “excellent” active noise cancellation and appreciated the lack of background noise on voice calls. Samsung users will benefit from automatic pairing and being able to switch devices, so these earbuds will make a handy accessory to your new smartphone.

