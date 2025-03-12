Whether you’re dressing for the slopes or gearing up for a marathon, The North Face’s catalogue of outdoor-led styles covers all kinds of adventures. What was once a humble shop in San Francisco is now one of the biggest brands in the world, and has become a staple for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Kitting you out for all sorts of pursuits, The North Face’s wide range of products includes hiking boots, technical backpacks, snowboarding gear and so much more. You can even match with your little ones thanks to the mini-me range.

If you’ve had your eyes on a new pair of trainers or a cosy fleece, you’ve come to the right place. Our savvy team of deal hunters have sourced the best deals and discount codes, to help you save up to 40 per cent on your next adventure-related buy.

If you’re new to The North Face, you’ll be eligible to get 10 per cent off your first order. It may be a modest saving, but it can make a huge difference when shopping for big-ticket items or buying skiing gear. Whether you want to use your discount to save on best-selling styles that have been around for years or shop the latest drop, The North Face has something for everyone.

The yumiori 1/4 zip fleece jacket (was £75, now £67.50, Thenorthface.co.uk) comes in six different colourways and is crafted from a midweight fleece fabric that will keep you cosy on your next mountain hike. For the runners out there, the altamesa 500 trail running shoes (was £125, now £112.50, Thenorthface.co.uk) combine a foam midsole with a heel cup and collar for a style that delivers high-level comfort.

( The North Face )

Right now, there’s up to 40 per cent off jackets in The North Face sale, and when you use the above discount code, you can get an extra 10 per cent off. The limbra insulated jacket is already reduced by 40 per cent before your additional 10 per cent saving (was £225, now £121.50, Thenorthface.co.uk), and has clever features like double entry pockets and lightweight insulation, to keep you warm on the slopes or during winter, without making you feel stuffy. Little ones are covered in the sale, too, with the triclimate 3-in-1 jacket in summit navy and red (was £84, now £75.60, Thenorthface.co.uk).

For more ways to save, we’d recommend checking out The North Face’s outlet. You can grab a real bargain on a number of other styles, and we’ll let you in on a secret – the additional 10 per cent discount code works on those pieces, too. The class V brimmer hat (was £40, now £25.20, Thenorthface.co.uk), for example, is a perfect buy for summer camping trips, crafted from quick-drying, stretch fabric, and coated with UPF protection to keep you safe in the sunshine.

( The North Face )

Planning a last-minute trip to the snow-covered Alps? Using the above discount code, you can secure a whopping 40 per cent discount off your ski gear purchase, which includes neck warmers, jackets, and the dryvent mono shell bib trousers (was £450, now £270, Thenorthface.co.uk), which completely block out wind and snow in extreme conditions.

How we find the best The North Face discount codes

We think it’s safe to say that here at The Independent, we have the very best team of deal-hunting experts, who are dedicated to rounding up the best offers on products that we know you’ll love. We put products through rigorous tests, and work with in-house teams to secure the best deals and discounts for you. In terms of finding the best discount codes at The North Face, we keep an eye on the brand’s website and test the codes ourselves.

Why you can trust us

Since 1986, The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion, reporting on behalf of our readers to find out the what’s-what on new products, deals and sale events. Whether it's finding the latest deals on skiing holidays or on gear to use once you get there, our team is always on the lookout for the best of the bunch.

Enjoy the very best savings and check out our dedicated deals section