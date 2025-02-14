Unlock big savings with a Trading 212 Cash ISA: Exclusive 5.03% interest rate

With the financial climate in constant flux, it's essential to make your money work as hard as possible for you. That’s why investing app Trading 212 is offering The Independent readers a rare opportunity to secure some of the best interest rates on the market today. With an exclusive promotion offering a generous 5.03 per cent interest rate on Cash ISA deposits, it's a deal you won't want to miss.

“A cash ISA provides a tax-free fixed rate of return on your savings. It can be a great place to hold your short-term savings such as money for emergencies or to put towards holidays as you can usually access it when you need it. Plus, you will earn better interest than leaving it in your current account and don't have to give any of the returns to the taxman.

“The returns won't be as high as investing through a stocks and shares ISA but it is still a good way to save if you are cautious about putting too much money at risk,” says Marc Shoffman, The Independent's money writer.

If you’re new to investing or saving, he’s put together a comprehensive guide on ISAs and below you can read more about the new Trading 212 offer for our readers.

New clients – secure a market-leading 5.03 per cent interest rate

If you’re new to Trading 212, now is the perfect time to get started. By registering through this exclusive link, you can enjoy a 5.03 per cent interest rate on your Cash ISA deposits. This incredible rate is guaranteed for 12 months after you claim it, meaning you can enjoy this premium rate while your savings grow, tax-free.

To make it even easier, you can use the promo code “TI” when registering, to manually apply for this offer. Whether you choose to use the link below or the code, securing your 5.03 per cent rate couldn’t be simpler.

Existing clients – continue to benefit with 4.9 per cent interest

Existing Trading 212 customers don’t miss out, either. If you already have an account, you’ll continue to enjoy a competitive 4.9 per cent interest rate on your Cash ISA deposits. While this rate is slightly lower than the 5.03 per cent offered to new clients, it's still one of the most competitive out there.

The fine print – how does it work?

This exclusive offer isn’t available to just anyone. It's being provided to a small, select group of partners, including us here at The Independent. Once you register and fund your Cash ISA account, the 5.03 per cent rate will remain valid for 12 months. This means, if you sign up on 16 February 2025, and fund your account by 18 February 2025, the promotion will be valid until 18 February 2026. So, while you have a 12-month window to claim the rate, make sure to complete your registration and funding within a reasonable time frame to lock in this offer.

Why choose Trading 212?

Trading 212 has built a reputation for providing accessible, user-friendly financial products and services that cater to seasoned investors and newcomers. Whether you’re saving for a rainy day or looking to build a tax-efficient nest egg, the company’s Cash ISAs offer a straightforward way to grow your savings, all while avoiding the tax burdens that come with traditional savings accounts.

The platform itself is well-regarded for its ease of use, excellent customer service, and competitive rates. With a range of features designed to help you manage your finances and invest with confidence, it’s no surprise Trading 212 is among the most trusted names in the industry.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer

This exclusive promotion is only available to a very small group of partners, which means it’s a limited-time opportunity you don’t want to miss. Whether you're a new client eager to get started or an existing client looking to enjoy better rates, now is the time to act.

Sign up today using the exclusive link or use promo code “TI” to claim your 5.03 per cent interest rate and enjoy the benefits of a Cash ISA that lets your money grow, tax-free. Start your savings journey with Trading 212 today.