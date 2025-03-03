ISAs: from types to benefits, all you need to know

When it comes to making the most of our money, an ISA, with its tax-free interest and dividends, can be a clever way to squirrel away your savings.

But what different types are available? How easily can you access your money? And which ISA is right for you?

To help you get ISA-savvy, in this video, Marc Shoffman, finance writer for the Independent, shares all you need to know about ISAs, the different benefits and how to pick the perfect ISA at every age and life stage.