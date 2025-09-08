The Eurostar sale is back, with seats to Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam or Rotterdam for £35 one-way. We’ve got all the details on how to snap up these cheap tickets, but you’ll need to be quick, as the savings are set to end this week.

You’ll find fares for travel between Monday 22 September and Wednesday 17 December, all departing from London St Pancras International. However, for each location, there’s a list of dates where you won’t be able to travel. For example, there are only a few Friday departures for £35, and these are only to Brussels and Lille. If you’ve got your eye on tickets, you’ll need to buy them before 11pm on Thursday 11 September to get them at the reduced price.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape to Paris, or a festive trip to the Winter Wonders and Christmas Market in Brussels, this is a great time to snap up a round trip for £70. The cheapest seats can sell out fast, so here’s everything you need to know about the Eurostar sale. If you miss out, we’ve also got some extra tips to help you save on train travel to Europe.

Get seats for £35 in the Eurostar sale

To secure your ticket, you’ll need to go to the Eurostar website before 11pm on Thursday and choose your destination from Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

To book, select a ticket with the £35 price showing – these will be highlighted in grey. Then, select a train time with the £35 price showing. You don’t need a promo code.

However, if you want to secure a ticket for even cheaper than £35, read on.

Use Trainpal to get even cheaper seats in the Eurostar sale

New and existing customers can save extra with our exclusive Trainpal Eurostar discount code. For new customers, this’ll be a five per cent saving. Returning customers will get two per cent off.

Just select the discounted tickets on Trainpal and enter the code “INDYEURO” at the checkout. You’ll receive a digital ticket for your journey.

Book through Uber and get 5 per cent credit

Another option is to book your Eurostar journey through Uber and get 5 per cent back in Uber credit to use on rides, train tickets or Uber Eats orders. If you have an Uber One membership, this’ll be 10 per cent.

Your credit will appear within 60 days of booking your journey, and you’ll have another 60 days to use it. This offer is available until Tuesday 30 September, though the Eurostar sale ends before then.

Additionally, if you’ve never booked a train journey on Uber before, you may get offered an additional £5 off. This will appear in a green banner at the top of the ‘Train and coach’ section of the app, and will be applied automatically at the checkout – no promo code required.

From what we can see, most users are offered this. But it’s worth checking before you buy so you can compare which discount will be the most worthwhile for you. You can use our guide below to help you with this.

Which Eurostar discount should you use?

There are lots of excellent ways to save here, so which one should you go for? The answer is, it depends on your situation:

Are you an Uber One customer?

If you're an Uber One member and happy to receive your discount as Uber credit, this is your best option. You'll get 10 per cent in Uber credit, plus, you might be offered an additional £5 off the price.

New to Trainpal?

If you haven’t used Trainpal before and you’re not an Uber One customer, we suggest checking whether Uber offers you an additional £5 off your first train journey. If it does, then this is the best discount – plus you’ll get 5 per cent back in Uber credit.

Not offered £5 off by Uber? Then use our exclusive Trainpal discount code for 5 per cent off the ticket price. This is a better option, unless you would prefer to receive 5 per cent Uber credit.

Returning Trainpal customer without Uber One?

You’ll get the biggest saving by using Uber if you’re offered the additional £5 off your first booking.

But if you’re not offered this, and you’d prefer a lower upfront price than Uber credit, use our Trainpal discount code to get 2 per cent off the ticket price.

For more ways to save on your next holiday, see our travel deals section.