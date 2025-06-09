Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2025

Covering everything from portable power stations to gut health tests and AI-powered wearables, these standout deals combine style, utility and savings — but beware they won’t stick around for long.

Keep tabs on your pet with a smarter tracker

( Pawfit )

Whether you're walking the dog in the park or your cat's gone rogue on the neighbour’s rooftop again, these waterproof GPS trackers help you keep tabs on your furry companion in real time. The Pawfit range — now with up to 20% off — includes the new Pawfit Lite, the world’s smallest and lightest GPS pet tracker. Each device is jam-packed with features: LED lights for visibility, personalised voice commands, safety zones, sound tracking and more. You can even set activity goals and track daily movement to help keep your pet happy and healthy. A subscription is required but includes all essential safety features, with flexible options to suit your needs.

Save up to 20% in the Prime Day sale now and head to amazon.co.uk

Go farther faster with wearable movement support

( Hypershell )

The Hypershell X isn’t science fiction — it’s the world’s first outdoor exoskeleton for everyday adventurers. Weighing just 1.8 kg, this lightweight, foldable device uses real-time AI to adapt to your stride and reduce effort by up to 30%. Whether you’re hiking, commuting or recovering from fatigue, it enhances leg strength by 40% and offsets up to 30 kg of load. Multiple adaptive modes support everything from stairs to trail running, while a fast-charging battery delivers up to 17.5 km of assistance. With no app required, you can control everything on-device. It’s weather-resistant, travel-ready and engineered for daily use. Move smarter this summer and feel the support for yourself.

Learn more at hypershell.tech

Protect your console without pausing gameplay

( JSAUX )

If you’ve already picked up a Nintendo Switch 2 or you’re planning on nabbing one, you’re probably already a fan of top-quality products with next-level design and user experience. Why not ramp it up a notch? JSAUX offers a thoughtful range of accessories to level up your game, including a tempered glass screen protector that keeps the display clear, responsive and protected from scratches. Or, for travel and daily use, the brand’s lightweight carry cases and game card holders keep everything organised and ready to go. Crafted with durable materials and a clean, minimal design, these accessories combine everyday practice with a sleek look. Trusted by over 20 million gamers worldwide, JSAUX helps players take care of their consoles — wherever and however they play.

Explore the range at amazon.co.uk

Power your adventures with portable energy to spare

( Jackery )

Heading off-grid for a camping holiday to remember or wisely prepping for an unpredictable domestic power cut? Whatever the plan, The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 has got you covered. This upgraded portable power station packs a 1070Wh/1500W LiFePO4 battery into a travel-friendly frame, delivering safe, long-lasting energy for your most essential devices. Think mini-fridges, laptops, camping gear and more, all powered via multiple AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A ports and a car port. Lightweight but powerful, it’s ideal for RV trips, outdoor adventures or emergency back-up at home. Thanks to a serious Prime Day saving, now’s the time to invest in dependable, portable energy that keeps the lights on wherever you go.

Feel the power at Amazon UK

Stay fully charged wherever you’re headed

( ZAGG )

Commuting? Working abroad? Off on holiday? This compact three-in-one travel charger is built to keep all your essentials powered on the move. Designed specifically for Apple users, it features dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, with fast wireless charging that delivers your phone’s maximum supported speed. The MagSafe-compatible base ensures a secure hold, while the flip-up magnetic charger positions your Apple Watch perfectly for Nightstand Mode. Everything you need is in the box, including a travel case with organised interior, a USB-C cable and wall adapter, and the entire kit folds neatly into your bag for seamless packing. Simple and streamlined, it’s a travel essential that won’t let you down.

Order now for £72.99 at amazon.co.uk

Cut your energy bills with a smarter home solution

( Egg )

Egg helps UK households take control of their energy costs with expertly installed solar panels and home batteries. These smart systems work together to generate clean electricity during the day and store any surplus for use later, helping you reduce bills, cut carbon emissions and provide backup during power cuts. With over 10 years’ experience and more than 5,000 installations completed, egg makes the switch to solar simple, handling everything from design to aftercare. Its home battery packages include app-based monitoring so you can track usage in real time and maximise savings. If you’re ready to future-proof your energy and invest in long-term sustainability, egg can help you get started today.

For more info, check the range at amazon.co.uk

Power your summer freedom

( EcoFlow )

Whether you're off-grid in the great outdoors or just prepping for a potential blackout, a reliable power source can make all the difference and keep the fun going even in the face of the unexpected. EcoFlow’s summer sale is the perfect time to invest in a quality portable energy solution, with up to 42% off its best-selling and most trusted power stations. The DELTA 2 and DELTA 3 models offer powerful, flexible charging for everything from laptops to garden lighting, while the lightweight RIVER 3 is ideal for camping trips or charging essentials on the move. Relied on and beloved by over five million happy users worldwide, EcoFlow devices are simple to use, weather-ready and built to last. Offer valid from 13 June to 31 July 2025

Buy at Amazon

Buy at ecoflow.com

Treat your ears to next-level headphone engineering

( HIFIMAN )

If you’re serious about sound, HIFIMAN Planar Magnetic Headphones should be music to your ears. Founded in the US with headquarters now in China, this specialist brand is revered among audiophiles for its cutting-edge driver technology and precision open-backed designs. The acclaimed Unveiled series — including the Arya, HE1000 and Susvara models — removes traditional outer barriers to reduce internal reflections, improving clarity and detail. Thanks to HIFIMAN’s Stealth magnet technology, these headphones minimise interference, allowing soundwaves to pass through freely and deliver astonishing sonic fidelity. From accessible models to the flagship £45,000 Shangri-La system, there’s something for every level of listening obsession. Special deals on refurbished stock are available throughout Amazon Prime Day, but availability is limited.

Explore the full range at hifiman.com

Rest easy with a smarter home security system

( TP Link )

TP-Link’s smart camera range is designed to make monitoring your home easy, effective and impressively affordable. The popular Tapo series includes sleek indoor and outdoor cameras and doorbells with HD video, night vision, motion detection and instant alerts to your phone. Set-up is refreshingly simple – just plug in, connect to wi-fi and start viewing remotely straight away via the Tapo app. Many models include two-way audio and secure local storage via microSD, with no subscription needed. So whether you’re checking in on pets, deliveries or your home while away, these small but mighty cameras offer real-time reassurance at a low cost. And with Prime Day deals now live, it’s a smart time to invest in smarter security.

Explore the range today and save up to 45% off on Tapo smart home products on Prime Day at tp-link.com/uk

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.