9 best weaning books: Easy to follow recipes your baby will love

One minute your little one is guzzling just milk, the next they’re developing their palate with finger foods, purees and more.
Making the transition to introducing solids can be overwhelming, from knowing what you can and can’t feed your baby, to coming up with healthy recipes to engage their taste buds – and attention – and balancing milk feeds.
Thankfully, this is where the experts come in, and there are myriad colourful and informative cookbooks available, written by food bloggers and writers as well as celebrities, chefs and expert nutritionists.
The official recommendation is to introduce solids from six months, and each of these books signpost not only the best foods to start with, but also when to try potential allergenic foods.
Whether you’re opting to follow a baby-led approach to weaning – where your little one takes the lead and feeds themself finger foods – or planning on feeding your baby purees, or a combination of both, we’ve rounded up cookbooks that cater for all tastes.
We were looking for books that not only covered recipes but also included additional guidance regarding introducing solids to your baby. While we were looking for books with flavoursome and inventive dishes, we also wanted to make sure the recipes were straightforward and practical and didn’t demand long lists of hard to find ingredients, so even the busiest of parents could get on board.
The best weaning books for 2024 are:
'Weaning Made Simple' by Annabel Karmel, published by Pan Macmillan
Best: Overall
Number of recipes: 100
It’s hardly surprising that Annabel Karmel is commonly referred to as the “queen of wean”. Her first cookbook, released in 1991, is one of the bestselling non-fiction hardbacks of all time. Weaning Made Simple looks set to become a classic, too. It's packed with bright and vibrant recipes, some first-class food styling, and plenty of practical and nutritional advice. We found the guidance regarding balancing milk feeds with solids particularly useful, as well as the photos of actual-size finger foods, and the advice for feeding babies following vegetarian and vegan diets. Handily, some recipes, such as the yoghurt, banana and seed loaf, are also marked as “nutritionally complete”, meaning they contain a protein, carbohydrate, and fruit or vegetable.
‘The Cookbook: The Red One’ by Ella’s Kitchen, published by Hamlyn
Best: Budget buy
Number of recipes: 100
When it comes to weaning, Ella’s Kitchen is one of the standout brands on the market, and this cookbook is arguably just as indispensable as its products. It’s one of the only cookbooks we tested that is designed to appeal to children too. Recipes are presented in fun and colourful way, with plenty of photos that feature children getting involved and cooking. It’s packed with nutritional information that’s easy to digest (forgive the pun), thanks to a number of informative facts and tips peppering recipe pages. If you’re looking for a cookbook that will accompany your baby from weaning to toddler age, this ticks all the boxes.
‘Little Green Kitchen: Simple Vegetarian Family Recipes’ by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, published by Hardie Grant
Best: For all the family
Number of recipes: 60
If you’re stuck for ideas in the kitchen, this verdant tome from David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl is guaranteed to provide plenty of inspiration. While this is not a weaning book per se, the vegetarian recipes have been created with families and children in mind, with many of them being easily adaptable for babies beyond six months. Recipes, such as spiralised root nests with eggs and the creamy broccoli pasta are must-tries for little ones.
‘Little Veggie Eats: Easy Weaning Recipes for All the Family to Enjoy’ by Rachel Boyett, published by Ebury Publishing
Best: For meat-free weaning
Number of recipes: 60+
If you’re raising your baby to be vegetarian or vegan, you may have come across the @Littleveggieeats Instagram page, which was set up by mum and vegetarian Rachel Boyett in 2015 and has since amassed more than 30k followers. Little Veggie Eats is an extension of this account and is a must-read if you’re weaning meat-free. The introduction contains a handy shopping list to get you started on your weaning journey, as well as some welcome time-saving tips and tricks, such as recipes that can be made ahead and put in the freezer. The cookbook is a pleasure to flick through, filled with bright designs and photography, and meals are inventive and original. Look out for the breakfast sushi rolls, rainbow pancakes, and the chapter on baby Buddha bowls – ideal nutrient-packed dishes for baby-led weaning.
‘What Mummy Makes’ by Rebecca Wilson, published by DK
Best: For adults to enjoy, too
Number of recipes: 130+
Between preparing food for and clearing up after your little one, especially when they start eating three solid meals a day, there can be barely any time left to cook for yourself. That’s where Instagram star, mum and cookbook author @rebeccawilsonfood really excels. She’s mastered the art of creating simple but delicious recipes that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike. The cookbook features 130+ recipes, all suitable from six months onwards, as well as advice from dietitian Lucy Upton. Don’t miss the “freezer stash” chapter, which is filled with simple make-ahead ideas.
‘River Cottage Baby and Toddler Cookbook’ by Nikki Duffy, published by Bloomsbury Publishing
Best: For seasonal recipes
Number of recipes: Unspecified
From seasonal purees to wholesome recipes for babies and toddlers, this informative cookbook applies the River Cottage ethos of cooking naturally, seasonally and sustainably to feeding babies and toddlers. Written by Nikki Duffy, and with an introduction from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, the River Cottage Baby and Toddler Cookbook takes a seasonal approach to weaning. It features a handy “in season” calendar in the introduction, and chapters are divided into spring, summer, autumn and winter. The cookbook does include a selection of purees, but its main philosophy is to support baby-led weaning – think summer vegetable pasta, beetroot coleslaw, and veggie bean curries.
When it comes to living and eating well, father of four and household favourite Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, certainly knows his onions. Written in collaboration with nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed, Wick’s first cookbook for babies is packed with 100 recipes, nutritional advice, and colourful imagery. The cookbook is easy to navigate, with chapters signposted according to your child’s age range – “six months”, “seven-nine months” and so on. Contrary to the cookbook’s title, recipes can take a little longer than 15 minutes to cook, but they are certainly worth the effort. We’d particularly recommend the raspberry and oat fingers and the spinach, banana, and sweetcorn mini muffins.
‘Young Gums: Baby Food with Attitude’ by Beth Bentley, published by Ebury Press
Best: For a mix of baby- and spoon-led recipes
Number of recipes: 60+
This vibrant and fun cookbook from award-winning food blogger and mum Beth Bentley offers a modern approach to weaning. The cookbook follows a “both is best” approach, covering both baby-led and spoon-fed recipes, with dishes such as fish fingers with a crushed pea dip using both feeding styles. The “one-family-one-meal” ideas, such as the baby bouillabaisse, are ideal for busy parents not looking to cook more dishes than they need to. Handily, all of the recipes are suitable from six months, and the chapters are divided into mealtimes. There’s also a dedicated chapter to snacks and on-the-go foods – something sometimes overlooked in other cookbooks but is an essential part of life with a baby.
‘Truly Scrumptious Baby’ by Holly Willoughby, published by Thorsons
Best: Celebrity weaning book
Number of recipes: Unspecified
TV presenter, children’s book writer and mum-of-three Holly Willoughby’s debut cookbook is a favourite among parents, with Holly’s down-to-earth nature infusing her simple-to-follow recipes. Particular highlights include sample menus for each age range – helpful if you’re stuck for inspiration – and dishes such as "shooting star pasta" with lamb and aubergine, and healthy alphabet soup add a touch of fun to the weaning process.