9 best weaning books: Easy to follow recipes your baby will love

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One minute your little one is guzzling just milk, the next they’re developing their palate with finger foods, purees and more.

Making the transition to introducing solids can be overwhelming, from knowing what you can and can’t feed your baby, to coming up with healthy recipes to engage their taste buds – and attention – and balancing milk feeds.

Thankfully, this is where the experts come in, and there are myriad colourful and informative cookbooks available, written by food bloggers and writers as well as celebrities, chefs and expert nutritionists.

The official recommendation is to introduce solids from six months, and each of these books signpost not only the best foods to start with, but also when to try potential allergenic foods.

Whether you’re opting to follow a baby-led approach to weaning – where your little one takes the lead and feeds themself finger foods – or planning on feeding your baby purees, or a combination of both, we’ve rounded up cookbooks that cater for all tastes.

How we tested

We were looking for books that not only covered recipes but also included additional guidance regarding introducing solids to your baby. While we were looking for books with flavoursome and inventive dishes, we also wanted to make sure the recipes were straightforward and practical and didn’t demand long lists of hard to find ingredients, so even the busiest of parents could get on board.

The best weaning books for 2024 are: