Whether as a gift for a loved one or as a treat for yourself and your curious mind, at-home DNA tests have become a very popular purchase in recent years. They offer us unique insight into where we came from and how we came to be.

Capable of mapping our ethnicity, finding genetic medical conditions, tracing our family tree back to the Stone Age and much more, it’s no wonder they pique our collective interest. However, with many sites stacking up the subscriptions and additional package fees, they can become very pricey.

Lucky for The Independent’s readers our all-time favourite tried and tested at-home DNA test not only comes with the secrets of your family’s past, but also discounts.

Ancestry DNA delivers a fully-rounded and unique genetic journey, with some of the largest databases and most innovative technology out there – it blows its competitors out of the proverbial gene pool. Some of Ancestry’s state-of-the-art kits are available from as little as £79. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the best deal possible

Ancestry discount code

Right now The Independent readers can enjoy 30 per cent off one of Ancestry DNA’s most popular bundles. The pack includes the at-home DNA testing kit, plus a three-month membership for just £1 – a real bonus as that would ordinarily cost an additional £60.

Membership packages are a great way to extend your access to the carefully built DNA databases at Ancestry. Right now you can get £19 off their All-Records membership package. This gives you worldwide access to Ancestry’s international databases, including the UK and Ireland.

The site has plenty of membership offers to suit every preference. For instance, if you want to test out the site before committing to a year, you can now get £10 off your kit with access to Ancestry UK census records for six months.

If it’s total access you want, you can currently get now £13 off your DNA kit and the UK premium Ancestry membership. This gives you access to millions of records in the UK and Ireland.

Ancestry DNA genetic test kit with three months worldwide membership: Was £128.99, now £80, Ancestry.co.uk

open image in gallery

Ancestry took the top spot in our review of the best DNA kits, thanks to a combination of clear and informative graphics, accessible detailed results, and some of the best family tree mapping services.

With nothing but positive feedback about the whole process from beginning to end, our tester said: “The website and testing process are all designed with the idea of connection at the forefront. While genetic traits and ethnic estimations are fascinating, Ancestry can also put you in touch with long-lost relatives.”

Ancestry’s attention to detail with both the test and the presentation of results was exceptional. “Each account is highly customisable, and you can choose how public or private you wish to be, which was appreciated,” explained our tester. They also found the personality traits section particularly fascinating – who knew not being a morning person was genetic?

“We found Ancestry to be a full, well-rounded test that had features worthy of the subscription fees, thanks to its ever-evolving family tree services.” Now, with these added discounts those subscription fees are even better value.

