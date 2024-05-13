Save 20% on your first Coggles order with this discount code

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Luxury fashion fans, listen up. When it comes to shopping for premium fashion buys, from clothing and shoes to accessories hailing from premium labels, one of the names you need to know about is Coggles.

For those yet to be initiated, the retailer is where you can find a whole host of covetable labels, from the likes of Ganni and Barbour to Rixo and Vivienne Westwood, to name just a few on the list of names to browse.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of kicks from Veja, loungewear from Sleeper or a Cotton T from Axel Arigato, the selection is vast, and sure to offer something for everyone’s tastes.

And, if you were looking for your cue to make an investment now, you will be pleased to know that first time shoppers with Coggles can save 20 per cent on their first order.

Read on to find out how to access the savings and, if you need it, some sartorial inspiration, as we’ve shared several pieces that caught our eye.

Coggles discount code

To access 20 per cent off your first order at Coggles purchases, you will need to apply the discount code “NEW20” when you reach the checkout. It’s also worth keeping in mind that this code will only be applicable to those who are first time shoppers at Coggles. The code also cannot be used alongside any other discounts, whether that’s a promotion, a sale or another voucher code.

For inspiration on what to plump for, we’ve shared some pieces below that have shot straight to the top of our wishlist.

House of Sunny the rise tripper jacquard-knit cardigan: Was £95 now £26, Coggles.com

( House of Sunny )

House of Sunny is known for nailing bold, lively designs, and this cardigan is a prime example of what we love about the brand. Adorned with a dreamy landscape graphic in sunset hues, this is going to be a fun statement piece and a functional wardrobe addition, whether you’re throwing it over a dress in a pub garden when the evening chill sets in or livening up a pair of jeans with the soft pastel design.

Buy now

Carhartt WIP Lovilia denim shirt: Was £100, now £80, Coggles.com

( Carhartt )

For those who can never have too much denim – double or triple denim, anyone? – this denim shirt is sure to be a standout piece. Striking a nice balance between casual and smart, we love the combination of a boxy silhouette with the wide sleeves, while the design stays pared-back and versatile, complete with the Carhartt logo across a single pocket. Pair it with jeans and you’re onto a winner.

Buy now

Vivienne Westwood Laurent rectangle frame acetate sunglasses: Was £225, now £180, Coggles.com

( Vivienne Westwood )

It’s very nearly sunglasses season and if you’re still without a pair of sunnies you love, we have our eye on these from Vivienne Westwood. They provide all-important 100 per cent UV protection while looking chic as can be, thanks to their chunky acetate frame that comes paired with brown lenses. Meanwhile, the side of the frame features the Vivienne Westwood logo in a rose-gold-hue for a dose of luxe.

Buy now

