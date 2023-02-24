Sláinte! Whiskey-perfect street eats to serve with your serve

The perfect St Patrick’s Day is all about eating, drinking and connecting with others, so to help you celebrate in style we asked Dublin-based foodie Ali Dunworth – festival curator and food writer – to create some whiskey-perfect eats to pair with your pours.

As Ali explains, the way Slane Irish Whiskey is made means it’s the perfect whiskey for food pairing. “Thanks to the triple cask ageing, Slane is an easy-going drink with lots of flavours and aromas to play with. It can taste like a classic Irish whiskey but then you pick up on spice or honey and then a bit of vanilla, so it pairs wonderfully with lots of foods.”

Ali’s sophisticated street food dishes bring out Slane’s complex yet smooth flavour beautifully. “The spiciness along with the sweet tones from the sherry cask means I thought of pairing it with cheese straight away,” she explains. “The baked camembert is a no-brainer and it’s exactly the type of food you want with a glass of whiskey. With the sticky sausages, the flavours – honey, marmalade, mustard – mirror the honey and spice notes of Slane Irish Whiskey well. With the cheese dip, I just love the kick adding the whiskey gives to the unctuous sauce. It makes it feel like a grown-up version of a comfort food dish.”

In terms of your pour, Ali says the recipes tick both straight serve and cocktail boxes.“The sausages and cheese dip are party foods that will go well with any whiskey-based drink, particularly cocktails. The cheese dip delivers a real flavour pop, so anything with a bit of zing will go well with it. While the baked camembert is perfect for sharing over a straight serve of whiskey.”

Whiskey Sticky Marmalade Sausages

This recipe is sticky, sweet and savoury and goes great with a cocktail, as cocktail sausages should. A winner at parties and so easy to prepare.

These delicious, moreish sausages make the perfect pairing for an Irish whiskey cocktail (The Independent/Dan Jones)

Ingredients

450g or about 30 cocktail sausages

2 tbsp marmalade

2 tbsp Slane Irish Whiskey

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp sesame oil

Pinch of sea salt

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method

Preheat your oven to 190c

In a bowl add all of your ingredients except the sesame seeds. Whisk together to combine.

Add your sausages into the bowl and mix to coat. Transfer into a roasting dish.

Put the sausages in your preheated oven. They’ll take 30 minutes in total to cook, but set a timer, so at 10-minute intervals you can give the sausages a stir and toss them around to stop the marinade from sticking and burning and make sure they brown evenly.

Before the final 10 minutes add in the sesame seeds. Sprinkle and stir so they stick evenly to your sausages.

Judge at the end if they need another few minutes for browning and then serve piled high with cocktail sticks.

Whiskey Baked Camembert

This is one of the simplest and most impressive dishes for entertaining, and it goes so well with Slane Whiskey.

You can use any camembert, they are often sold in a wooden box or ceramic dish that can be used to bake them in or alternatively you could wrap the cheese in foil and place it in a shallow oven-proof dish. Feel free to swap out the thyme for any other woody herb you have – rosemary works well too.

Flavoursome and sophisticated, this Whiskey Baked Camembert will wow your guests (The Independent/Dan Jones)

Ingredients

1 round of Camembert cheese, about 200-250g

1 clove of garlic

5-6 sprigs of thyme

6-7 pecan nuts

2 tbsp Slane Irish Whiskey

Drizzle of maple syrup

Sliced crusty bread to serve

Method

Preheat your oven to 180c. Peel and thinly slice your clove of garlic. Roughly chop your herbs and nuts and mix them together.

Remove the packaging from your cheese and place it in its baking dish or foil. Using a sharp knife, score into the rind with a criss-cross pattern.

Push the garlic slices into the slits then spoon over the whiskey so it seeps into the cheese.Pile the chopped nuts and herbs on top, drizzle with maple syrup and put the cheese into the oven for about 15 to 20 mins.

The cheese is ready when it’s liquidy in the middle – keep an eye on it though, to avoid overbaking and the cheese drying out. Serve immediately with crusty bread for dipping in the oozy cheese.

Crispy Potato Skins with Cheesy Whiskey Dipping Sauce

This indulgent dish is my version of a delicious American-style nacho cheese sauce but with a bit of whiskey for a kick. You could use any cheese here, but something sharp works best.

If you don’t have leftover potatoes to use or time to bake and make the skins you could serve the sauce with tortilla chips or crunch vegetables instead, anything that will dip well works. Don’t skip the bacon bits (unless you’re serving vegetarians), they are delicious!

The crispy potato paired with an indulgent cheese sauce makes for a sensational sharer (The Independent/Dan Jones)

Ingredients

5 large potatoes (about 1kg), washed well

Olive oil 75g bacon lardons or thick cut streaky bacon cut into small cubes

200g grated mature cheddar cheese200ml of evaporated milk

30ml Slane Irish Whiskey

1 tsp cornflour

Pinch salt

Method

Start with your potato skins. Preheat your oven to 200c and prick your potatoes with a fork, once on each side. Put some olive oil in a bowl, coat the potatoes in oil, and then put them on the top rack of your preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, get your bacon bits ready. In a shallow frying pan add some cooking oil, when it’s hot add your bacon bits and cook for a few minutes until crispy. Removed from the oil and drain in some kitchen paper.

Lay them on a flat baking tray and put them in the oven for 10 minutes (you can put them in with the spuds) or until they are really crispy. Remove and leave to cool.

When your potatoes are done (check them with a fork), carefully remove them from the oven and leave them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Then cut each potato in half, lengthways and using a spoon, scoop out the insides taking care to keep the skin intact and leaving a light layer (a few mm) of potato on the skin.

Carefully cut each skin in half lengthways then brush them with olive oil, sprinkle them with salt and put them on a flat oven tray. Put them back in the oven for 10 minutes, turning them halfway. They should be golden brown and crispy so if you need to add them back in for another minute or so do.

Then it’s time for the cheese sauce. Add your cheese, evaporated milk, whiskey, cornflour and salt into a saucepan and heat over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally, until the cheese is melted and there are no lumps, about 3 to 5 minutes. Keep stirring until the sauce is thickened up to dipping consistency then remove.

Serve the cheesy sauce in a bowl with bacon bits sprinkled on top and the potato skins on the side for dipping.

Recipes: Ali Dunworth. Photography: Dan Jones. Styling: Libby Silbermann.

