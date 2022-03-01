Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

It’s also important to know how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products.

The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks, meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

Read more:

The best laptop deals for March 2022 in the UK are:

Microsoft Surface pro 7: Was £1,169, now £899, Microsoft.com

Lenovo ideapad 3i Chromebook: Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk

Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook: Was £279.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

Asus Chromebook flip C214MA 11.6in laptop: Was £249.99, now £209.95, Amazon.co.uk

Acer swift 1: Was £429, now £329, Very.co.uk

MSI modern 15: Was £399.97, now £349.97, Box.co.uk

(MSI)

Screen size: 15.6in

15.6in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 512GB

512GB Processor: Intel Core i3 10th gen

Intel Core i3 10th gen Memory (RAM): 8GB

One of the best-selling Windows laptops at electronics retailer Box is discounted by £50 right now, and comes bundled with a matching laptop backpack to boot. The MSI modern 15 is an excellent mid-range workhorse of a device with a large and bright 15.6in full HD screen, a lightweight 1.6kg design and a top connectivity through HDMI, Thunderbolt USB-C and multiple USB-A ports. The 512GB SSD is an eye-turning addition for under £350 too.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface pro 7: Was £1,169, now £899, Microsoft.com

(Microsoft)

Screen size: 12in

12in Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 128GB

128GB Processor: Intel 10th gen quad core i5

Intel 10th gen quad core i5 Memory (RAM): 8GB

Okay, so this is a tablet and not technically a laptop, but add the optional type cover (£149.99, Microsoft.com) and the Surface pro 7 is one of the best portable Windows devices you can get. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. And, as it has since been replaced by the Surface pro 8, you can pick up this model at a great discount.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 3i Chromebook: Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 32GB

32GB Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4020 Memory (RAM): 4GB

Laptops don’t get much more affordable than this. A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Lenovo, the ideapad 3i runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. You won’t be cracking the enigma code on its cheap ‘n’ cheerful Intel Celeron CPU any time soon, but the slim design weighs just a smidge over 1kg and the 11.6in display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

Buy now

HP 14in Chromebook: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

(HP)

Screen size: 14in, 1920 x 1080

14in, 1920 x 1080 Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N5030

Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Memory (RAM): 4GB

This slim, mid-range laptop was already great value before Currys knocked another £100 off the price. HP’s 14in Chromebook is a fantastic all-rounder for everyday tasks, with a keyboard that’s comfortable to use for long periods and superior built-in audio from Bang & Olufsen. Powered by the app-based Chrome OS, it lacks the complete functionality of a Windows device, but has everything most users need when it comes to online productivity.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad duet Chromebook: Was £279.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

Screen size: 10.1in

10.1in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 64GB

64GB Processor: MediaTek Helio P60T

MediaTek Helio P60T Memory (RAM): 4GB

A very affordable 2-in- from Lenovo, the ideapad duet is a zippy little Chromebook-come-tablet that doubles as a laptop thanks to its included magnetic keyboard cover and stand. The crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution screen is pretty much unheard of at this price, and is excellent for getting some work done while on the go or watching Netflix shows while you commute. We chose the Lenovo ideapad duet as our best buy in our list of the best Lenovo laptops, where our reviewer described it as “a quick, sleek and versatile piece of kit.”

Buy now

Asus Chromebook flip C214MA 11.6in: Was £249.99, now £209.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

Screen size: 11.6in

11.6in Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS Storage capacity: 32GB

32GB Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4020 Memory (RAM): 4GB

The Asus flip C214MA is ideal for students. A slim and stylish laptop running Google’s own operating system, it can be seamlessly converted into a tablet thanks to a 360-degree hinge. Because it’s a Chromebook you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C214MA is unbeatable at this price.

Buy now

Acer swift 1: Was £429, now £329, Very.co.uk

(Acer)

Screen size: 14in, 1920 x 1080

14in, 1920 x 1080 Operating system: Windows 11

Windows 11 Storage capacity: 256GB

256GB Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Memory (RAM): 4GB

Very is offering £100 off this mid-range 14in Acer laptop. This super-portable Windows laptop has a large 14in display with teeny, slim bezels for a more immersive HD experience. The Acer swift 1 is powered by a mobile Pentium processor which gives it an all-day battery life, and with a generous 256GB of fast, solid-state storage, USB-C and HDMI connectivity for attaching to a TV or monitor, it makes the ideal device for leading presentations. There’s even a handy microSD card slot for easily transferring photos and videos from your smartphone or camera.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, 2020: Was £999, now £886.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Screen size: 13.3in

13.3in Operating system: MacOS big sur

MacOS big sur Storage capacity: 256GB

256GB Processor: Apple M1 chip

Apple M1 chip Memory (RAM): 8GB

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel”. This deal is on the MacBook air with a 256GB SSD, but there’s also almost £150 off the 512GB version (was £1,249, now £1,099.97, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

