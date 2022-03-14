Ghostwire: Tokyo looks set to be one of the more intriguing new properties on the Playstation 5, marking a point somewhere between the action of first-person shooters with the stylisation and aesthetic of a traditional horror game.

Releasing on 25 March 2022 as a console exclusive for the PS5, we have a much better idea of what to expect with more footage being revealed as well as trailers of the game.

Up to now, all we’ve seen is that a fog has engulfed the capital city of Japan and evil spirits now roam its streets. It’s up to the player to clear the streets of these supernatural visitors and track down the source of the fog.

How we tested

Our hands-on preview of Ghostwire: Tokyo is based on Chapter 1 and 2 of the game being played on a Playstation 5 version of the game. We spent around four hours completing both of these sections of the game, including a number of optional activities as well as the main storyline.

To find out more about some of its features, story and early gameplay, keep reading.

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ hands-on preview

“Hannya” is the masked antagonist who appears on the game’s cover (Bethesda)

Story

Ghostwire: Tokyo begins just as the supernatural invasion of the Shibuya district is enveloped in a heavy fog that causes anyone to be caught in it to disappear. Shortly before the fog, a young Japanese man named Akito has suffered an accident and is close to death before he is possessed by the spirit of a ghost hunter named “KK”.

While KK is guarded at first and doesn’t reveal much about himself to Akito, their symbiotic relationship grants Akito access to spiritual powers and KK a second chance to complete his mission before he was killed.

As it turns out, Akito’s presence in the spirit world is not as unexpected as his circumstances would make it seem. His sister, Mari, is in a critical condition at the nearby hospital and upon trying to reach her, is abducted by Ghostwire’s antagonist named “Hannya”.

Mari’s suspended state between life and death makes her an ideal candidate for an unknown ritual, which gives Akito and KK enough reason to work together to track Hannya down and save everyone caught by the fog.

Exploration

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Shibuya setting makes for an excellent backdrop to the mystical nature of the game, with its eerily empty neon-lit streets and shopfronts with jazz and J-Pop still blaring from within. The usual bustle of the district now virtually abandoned acts as a playground of exploration for Akito and his passenger.

Not every street can be freely explored immediately. As the fog has consumed most of Shibuya, these areas are inaccessible until Akito is able to cleanse a nearby shrine to cause the fog to dissipate. In order to reach key areas, such as Shibuya train station, the fog needs to be cleared along the way. This naturally funnels players towards the intended path but also encourages exploration as more of the map unlocks.

By using KK’s abilities to scan the area, spirits of people caught in the fog can be found within Shibuya’s alleys, streets and rooftops as a hazy blue clusters of drifting spirits. These can be absorbed by using “katashiro” (paper dolls) and traded in at phone booths for experience points. There are a total of 240,300 spirits to collect, which represents the rough population of Shibuya and its visitors.

Rooftops can be explored by using spirits called “Tengus” as grappling points. Exploring Tokyo via the skyline gives Akito a much better view of the city and its distance and a glide ability helps him to move quickly between different rooftops. Even if Akito stumbles then he doesn’t have to worry about plunging to his death, as no fall damage is taken.

Disperse the fog by cleansing nearby shrines in Shibuya (Bethesda)

Down in the streets of Shibuya, the only living occupants that remain are cats and dogs that can both speak, reveal hidden treasure and offer hints to Akito, provided he can offer them some food and yes, of course, you can pet them.

The other occupants aren’t so friendly. Aggressive spirits known as “visitors” can also be found roaming the empty streets, as physical representations of the anxieties and grievances of Japanese society.

One of the most common, “rain walkers”, are suited, faceless men and women with tattered umbrellas, which have been born from the exhaustion of overwork. “Students of misery” take the form of headless schoolgirls that have manifested as a result of the anxieties of school life and “paper dolls”, which have been born as a result of people maintaining a vapid facade. Each enemy type presents a different challenge but their abundance provides a strong commentary on the more unsavoury aspects of life in Tokyo.

Some side-quests can also be undertaken for spirits who have unfinished business, which can range from exploring a haunted apartment complex to tracking down hidden objects in the nearby area. Spirits known as “Yokai” can also be found and captured in each area, which not only act as collectibles but can also be used to upgrade certain skills. One example is a “Kappa”, a water-dwelling skittish spirit that needs to be sneaked up on in order to capture.

Combat

With KK as a ride along, Akito has access to a suite of new spiritual powers known as “ethereal weaving” that mixes elemental attacks with other supernatural abilities.

At first, he is limited to a “wind” attack that he can summon using his hands, which acts as the game’s most basic form of attack against visitors. By exploring nearby shrines and statues dotted around the city.

Akito also comes to acquire further powers such as a “fire” elemental attack, used for long range and “water”, a short-ranged attack with a wide spread. Each can be used in quick succession in order to weaken visitors and make them susceptible to a “core-grab” which allows Akito to pull them apart with elaborate hand gestures like a cat’s cradle. In doing so, Akito can acquire more energy to perform more attacks, otherwise they can be defeated as normal without the additional bonus.

At a certain point in our preview, Akito and KK became separated, which meant he no longer had access to the spiritual abilities. Unable to approach visitors head-on without serious risk, stealth becomes the main method of approach as Akito can sneak up on enemies to perform quick takedowns.

Even with a lack of ethereal weaving, Akito still has access to a bow and arrow, so he isn’t completely defenceless in this section, but arrows are harder to come by. Akito can also collect talismans which can be used as an “area of effect” attack, such as being able to electrify spirits and keep them trapped in one place.

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ how to pre-order

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available to purchase ahead of its 25 March 2022 release date at a number of retailers including ShopTo (£49.85, Shopto.net), Base (£44.85, Base.com), Argos (£59.99, Argos.co.uk) and Game (£59.99, Game.co.uk). All pre-orders include a “premium biker outfit” and “Hannya outfit” while the pre-order bundle from Game also includes an exclusive steelbook case.

