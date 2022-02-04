Ghostwire: Tokyo is a brand new action-adventure game that combines elements of Japanese horror with the type of first-person gameplay that can be expected from Bethesda Softworks.

Now scheduled to release on 25 March 2022 as a console exclusive for the PS5, we have a much better idea of what to expect from Ghostwire: Tokyo thanks to a new gameplay trailer.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, a fog envelops the city and evil spirits now roam its streets. It’s up to the player to clear the streets of these supernatural visitors and track down the source of this mystery.

Players will explore the abandoned Japanese capital as they fight these spirits and paranormal threats using a blend of psychic abilities and magical weaponry.

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ gameplay showcase

Ghostwire: Tokyo - February 2022 Official Showcase

The trailer opens with a wide-shot of Tokyo city at night surrounded by fog. After nearly all of Tokyo’s population mysteriously vanishes the city is overtaken by supernatural creatures. The protagonists awakens after the fallout with a mysterious voice in his head and strange elemental powers, he will need to work with the spirit that has possessed him in order to save the city from a twisted nightmare.

The hero will harness the art of his elemental powers through “ethereal weaving” to channel elements such as wind, fire and water. As the story unfolds you can upgrade these abilities based on your preferred playstyle by freeing untethered souls found throughout Tokyo. Other traditional and mystical tools will also be at your disposal such as a bow and arrow and talismans.

Traversal and exploration allows the player to travel across the city’s rooftops to manoeuvre through the city using spirits as grappling points. The player can also use spectral vision to scan the nearby area and locate wandering spirits and other points of interest.

Areas of dense fog harbour dark energy that can drain your health and are infested with deadly paranormal creatures. Clear the infected areas by cleansing corrupted torii gates scattered throughout the city. Players can also explore areas outside of time and space that distort reality.

At the 11-minute mark, it’s also confirmed that yes, you can in fact pet a Shiba Inu.

