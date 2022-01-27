If you play online games on your Playstation console, then chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?

The Playstation Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, as well as get access to exclusive discounts on the Playstation store.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. It normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a Playstation VR game as well if you happen to own a headset.

For each game that you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one month subscription costs £6.99 or £49.99 for the whole year if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been announced for February 2022 then keep reading...

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

You can purchase a Playstation Plus subscription directly from the Playstation website (£49.99, Playstation.com) as well as most major retailers including Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk), Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), Currys (£49.99, Currys.co.uk) and Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk).

When do free PS Plus games get announced?

Sony usually wait to announce the next free games available for Playstation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm Greenwich Mean Time. Previous announcements have been leaked frequently, but the most reliable information can be found on the Playstation blog.

Free PS Plus games for February 2022

PS5 users can look forward to Planet Coaster: Console Edition (£39.99,Playstation.com) a modern theme park-building simulator that lets you construct rollercoasters, kiosks and water rides for delighted crowds. There are over 700 pre-made assets to choose from to help you build the ultimate theme park and turn a tidy profit.

Over on the PS4, mixed martial arts fans will be happy to see the arrival of EA Sports UFC 4 (£69.99, Playstation.com). Build and customise your own fighters and pit them against other world-famous heavyweights in the octagon with improved takedown and ground mechanics.

Read more: These are the PS5 games to look forward to in 2022

The last one’s a mouthful, Tiny Tina’s Assault on the Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (£7.99,Playstation.com) will also be available on PS4. For fans of the Borderlands series, this fantasy-themed spin-off can be played single-player or co-op with six characters to choose from. The upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is making its way to consoles and follows on directly from Assault on the Dragon Keep, so this is a great way to jump into the series before the games’ full launch on 25 March.

Anyone who has a PS5 will be able to play all three titles but it should be noted that the deal for Tiny Tina’s Assault on the Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is only eligible for a PS4 copy of the game.

