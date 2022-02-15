Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure.

For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before.

It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the landscapes of Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Horizon Forbidden West will expand on the original setting and take players further along the coast through California and Nevada. The game is being released on 18 February 2022 on both the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

To find out more about pre-ordering Horizon Forbidden West and how to save £19 on the PS5 version of the game, then read on.

How to pre-order ‘Horizon Forbidden West’

Horizon Forbidden West will retail for £59.99 for the Playstation 4 version or £69.99 for the Playstation 5 version. Pre-orders are available from Playstation (£69.99, Playstation.co.uk), Amazon (£51.95, Amazon.co.uk), Argos (£69.99, Argos.co.uk) and Game (£69.99, Game.co.uk).

There is also a digital deluxe edition available from Playstation (£9.99, Playstation.co.uk) which contains the following:

Horizon Forbidden West PS4 and PS5 copies

Digital soundtrack and art book

Digital comic book

Two “Carja Behemoth Elite” items

Two “Nora Thunder Elite” items

A “Machine Strike” piece

In-game resources pack

Extras in the game’s photo mode

A fairly impressive collector’s edition is also available to purchase from Game (£169.99, Game.co.uk) which includes a steelbook display case, a miniature art book, a statue of Aloy and a statue of a “tremortusk”. It also includes a full suite of digital in-game content.

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ on PS4 pre-order: Was £59.99, now £50.99, Currys.co.uk

Currys is offering Horizon Forbidden West at a discounted rate when you use a voucher code at checkout. In order to redeem this offer all you have to do is simply add the game to your basket, and make sure to enter the offer code “ALOY15” at the payment stage so as not to unintentionally miss out.

If you want to play Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5, the free upgrade entitlement means that you will be saving £19 in total!

How to upgrade ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ for the PS5

Details about how to redeem a free upgrade for Horizon Forbidden West have been revealed in a Playstation blog post.

“Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West.

“While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

Horizon Forbidden West will be the last title to receive this treatment, meaning that all future PS5 games will require an upgrade fee if users purchased the PS4 version initially.

Read more: These are biggest confirmed releases coming to PS5 in 2022

In order to make use of this offer, PS5 owners will need to purchase a PS4 copy of the game, which is £10 less than expensive than the PS5 version. They will then be eligible for an upgrade to a digital PS5 version.

If you want to upgrade an eligible PS4 game on disc to the digital PS5 version, you will need a PS5 console with a disc drive (ie, not the digital version of the PS5 console).

If you were struggling to get a PS5 due to the ongoing stock shortages, but you are still looking to buy a copy of Horizon Forbidden West, then this is a good way to experience the game across different generations of consoles.

Find out more about ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ ahead of its release on 18 February 2022

