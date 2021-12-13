(PlayStation)

PS5: Sony finally lets people change colour of their PlayStation 5 with new faceplates

Andrew Griffin
Monday 13 December 2021 13:46
Sony will finally let people change the colour of their PlayStation with new faceplates.

The new cases come in a range of options: black, purple, red, blue and pink.

It means that the existing off white outsides of the PlayStation 5 can simply be popped off and have the new one put in its place, Sony said.

The PS5 will still continue to sell in its existing white colour, Sony said, if it can be found at all. As such, customers must first by the console and then swap its faceplate.

Each of the different faceplates also has matching wireless controllers, and the colours are inspired by “galaxy”, it said. The full names are fittingly extraterrestrial: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

The black and red covers will be available from January 2022. The remaining three colours will arrive in the first half of 2022.

It has not said how much they will cost.

Rumours that Sony has been working on faceplates to change the colour of the PS5 have been swirling since before the console was even released.

In recent weeks, those rumours increased as Sony was awarded a patent for faceplates and had been engaged in legal action against other companies who were offering their own versions.

