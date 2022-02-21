Street Fighter 6 has officially been announced with a new teaser trailer
Ryu is back in the genre-defining fighting franchise
Capcom has revealed that we can expect a new entry into the longstanding Street Fighter franchise.
Last week the Japanese gaming giant released a countdown timer teasing an upcoming release which caused much speculation. As it was released in conjunction with the “Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final” – a competitive e-sports league for Street Fighter players – many had already guessed that the upcoming announcement would be related to the series in some way.
The last full game in the franchise was Street Fighter 5, which is still regularly featured in fighting game tournaments. The game has had a steady player base since it was first released in 2016, as well as a number of updates since then.
With Street Fighter 6 we can expect some old returning characters, such as the game’s Hadouken-throwing mascot Ryu, and – based on a short teaser trailer released on Capcom’s official YouTube channel – potential newcomers,
If you want to find out more about the upcoming Street Fighter 6 game, then keep reading below.
‘Street Fighter 6’ teaser trailer
In the short teaser released by Capcom, we can see a bearded Ryu going up against relative newcomer Luke – a Street Fighter 5 character – in a 30-second teaser.
Not much more was shown beyond a revamped Street Fighter logo, but the company promises to reveal more information about the title this summer.
