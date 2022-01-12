The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Asda and Smyths restocks are still available – how to get a console
Follow along for live UK stock alerts from Very, Amazon, Smyths and more
Update: Xbox All Access is still available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched in 2020 but a shortage of microchips caused in-part by the global pandemic has led to supply issues for most of the year.
The lead up to the Christmas period lead to many retailers stocking the elusive console to meet high demand from the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling them at high volume. Many people were lucky enough to get one just in time for Christmas but since then, stock has been harder to come by.
That’s why we launched this liveblog to keep everyone up to date with the latest stock alerts as soon as they are made public. We’ll also bring you plenty of tips for making it past checkout before the rest of the crowds and which sites are worth paying attention to. Stay with us for updates on Xbox series X availability as well as any other tips.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox All Access still available from Smyths Toys and Asda
It looks like there is still some Xbox All Access consoles available from Asda and Smyths Toys. For anyone who can afford to pay £28.99 per month for 24 months and can pass the credit check, it’s a viable option to get your hands on the elusive Xbox series X.
With Xbox All Access you also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth £10.99 per month making the deal quite good value if you plan on using it to play Xbox exclusives such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.
Good morning, Xbox stock trackers
Happy Wednesday, everyone and welcome back to the Xbox series X liveblog.
Today, I’ll be taking you through all the places you will be able to land yourself an Xbox series X as soon as they become available. We’ll be tracking the movements of every major retailer and will update the liveblog as soon as we are aware of any stock drops as well as offer any tips on how best to secure one.
Stay with us to be the first through the checkout.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us. Thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog today, you little rockstar.
The situation report as the night draws in? Asda and Smyths Toys are selling Xbox All Access to anyone who can afford £28.99 per month for 24 months, and can pass the Klarna credit check to prove it.
If you’re a free-wheeling spirit who can’t be tied down by any payment plan, and you want to buy an Xbox series X for £449 over the counter like our grandparents used to do, then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt.
Bye bye!
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has impeccable built-in security when playing games online, but there reasons besides security to install a VPN for the Xbox.
If you use your Xbox as your main entertainment hub, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access telly shows and movies not normally available in your country, such as those found on American Netflix, which is full of amazing things they don’t want British people seeing. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your internet router to anonymise all of the web traffic in your home in one fell swoop.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk). The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the more expensive Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big.
The best gaming chairs in 2022
Gaming chairs might seem like a specialist piece of furniture, but an ergonomic seat helps you play for longer and supports good posture, especially if you’re over 30 and make a “hrngh” noise whenever you sit down or stand up or move slightly.
There are thousands of gaming chairs to choose from, and most of them aren’t worth your time, money or bum cheeks. To help you park yourself in the best possible place, we’ve rigorously tested and ranked the best gaming chairs in 2022 to suit every budget and build. Stop standing around and check it out.
Are you sitting comfortably? You will be in one of these gaming chairs
Level up your gaming setup with one of these ergonomic and supportive gaming chairs from Razer, GT Omega, Andaseat and more
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from a teensy restock one week ago, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X since early December. Just before Christmas the retailer treated us to an enormous restock – the biggest and longest-lasting we’ve seen at Amazon since launch – which suggests that the well has run dry for now.
The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
How do you find an Xbox series X in store?
We track every online retailer at once to catch the Xbox series X the moment it appears on sale.
Keeping track of available Xbox stock in physical shops is trickier, but it can be done. We rely on tips from shoppers and reports from social media to pinpoint the next-generation console popping up out there in the real world.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock in stores:
- Argos, AO and Smyths Toys are often rumoured to have the Xbox available in stores. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Game restocking their shelves.
- Plug your post code into the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
