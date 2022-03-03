The Xbox series X game console might still be tricky to find, but Microsoft’s monthly gaming subscription service, called Game Pass, means there’s always a steady supply of new games to play every month.

Something of a secret weapon in Microsoft’s battle with Sony and the equally scarce Playstation 5, Xbox Game Pass costs from just £7.99 a month, yet grants gamers access to a huge range of titles to play on their console – all without buying the games individually.

A Windows version is also available for PC gamers, priced at £7.99, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 a month, lets gamers play the same titles on their Xbox and PC. Game Pass Ultimate also bundles Xbox Live Gold for only multiplayer gaming, plus other extras.

When you consider how top-tier games on the Xbox series X and series S consoles can now cost as much as £69.99 each, just £7.99 a month represents great value for money.

But it’s important to keep an eye on which games are available, as a handful of titles usually come and go from Xbox Game Pass every month. Below, we’ve highlighted which titles are coming to Game Pass in March.

Read more:

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Far: Changing Tides, 1 March (£14.99, Xbox.com)

Microsoft Flight Simulator, 1 March (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Lightning returns: Final Fantasy XIII, 3 March (£19.99, Xbox.com)

Kentucky Route Zero, 10 March (£20.99, Xbox.com)

Lawn Mowing Simulator, 10 March (£24.99, Xbox.com)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, 10 March (£54.99, Game.co.uk)

Young Souls, 10 March (only available on Game Pass)

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:

Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our live blog for the latest information and releases