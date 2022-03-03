The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox Game Pass’s March 2022 list includes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Flight Simulator
From Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to Flight Simulator, there’s plenty to shout about
The Xbox series X game console might still be tricky to find, but Microsoft’s monthly gaming subscription service, called Game Pass, means there’s always a steady supply of new games to play every month.
Something of a secret weapon in Microsoft’s battle with Sony and the equally scarce Playstation 5, Xbox Game Pass costs from just £7.99 a month, yet grants gamers access to a huge range of titles to play on their console – all without buying the games individually.
A Windows version is also available for PC gamers, priced at £7.99, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs £10.99 a month, lets gamers play the same titles on their Xbox and PC. Game Pass Ultimate also bundles Xbox Live Gold for only multiplayer gaming, plus other extras.
When you consider how top-tier games on the Xbox series X and series S consoles can now cost as much as £69.99 each, just £7.99 a month represents great value for money.
But it’s important to keep an eye on which games are available, as a handful of titles usually come and go from Xbox Game Pass every month. Below, we’ve highlighted which titles are coming to Game Pass in March.
Read more:
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022
- Far: Changing Tides, 1 March (£14.99, Xbox.com)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator, 1 March (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk)
- Lightning returns: Final Fantasy XIII, 3 March (£19.99, Xbox.com)
- Kentucky Route Zero, 10 March (£20.99, Xbox.com)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator, 10 March (£24.99, Xbox.com)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, 10 March (£54.99, Game.co.uk)
- Young Souls, 10 March (only available on Game Pass)
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:
Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our live blog for the latest information and releases
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.