I swapped my usual greens powder for AG1, here’s what happened

AG1
- Why we love it
- Easy to mix with water
- Contains 75 gut friendly ingredients
- Take note
- A little frothy
- Expensive
The first thing I noticed when my AG1 arrived was the luxe packaging. The brand isn’t messing around with its pouches and bottles. The second thing I noticed was the color, with AG1 much darker than other greens powers I’ve tried (I’d suggest rinsing your bottle or glass after putting it in the dishwasher to avoid any green residue). The third thing was how well it mixed with water, blending particularly well when using an electric frother as opposed to a spoon.
As for the flavor, it isn’t unpleasant, it’s vegetal but slightly sweet, a little like a matcha. Just don’t expect it to taste like the most delicious thing you’ve ever tried. Remember, this is a health drink, not a Diet Coke, so the mouthfeel and taste are more concerned with boosting your long-term well-being than about giving you pleasure in the moment. It does contain stevia and vanilla, papaya, pineapple, and apple to offset the bitterness of ingredients like ashwagandha and chlorella.
The blend doesn’t actually contain that much fiber, but for what you spend, you do get a whole wedge of high-quality ingredients (75, to be precise), including vitamins, minerals, probiotics, adaptogens, and digestive enzymes. It’s a comprehensive all-in-one but it does use what the industry calls a “proprietary blend”, meaning the exact amounts of individual ingredients aren’t disclosed. This makes it hard to know how much of each nutrient you’re ingesting, how bioavailable it is, and whether it’s actually doing you any good.
However, it is designed to be absorbed well by the body, ideally on an empty stomach. I was a little concerned about this part, assuming the probiotic formula might upset my gut microbiome without food but it went down smoothly each morning and there were no complaints. Everything also seemed fine when I drank it in the afternoons after food.
Over the month of testing, I swapped my usual supplement protocol for a stripped-back version (I carried on taking NAD, mushroom powder, and collagen daily) so as to not double up on the nutrients in AG1. Thankfully, I didn’t notice any changes to my energy levels and mood, and my skin remained clear and glowy. This is good news for anyone seeking an easy drinkable all-in-one as opposed to taking a collection of pills.
Overall, AG1 is a great investment if you want to improve your gut health and by association, your mental health and immunity, as it contains probiotic strains (such as lactobacillus acidophilus and bifidobacterium bifidum) as well as inulin and prebiotic fiber. And I’d recommend it to anyone looking to supercharge their morning routine and improve gut health.