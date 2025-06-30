The best shoes for standing all day that are comfortable and supportive

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Forget stiff and supportive shoes, I’ve found the designs you won’t want to take off
When you’re on your feet for hours and hours, your muscles can get exhausted, with the pressure points on the bottoms of your soles screaming for relief. If sitting down isn’t an option, there’s an easy solution: wearing some of the best shoes for standing all day. “The right shoes can significantly alleviate discomfort by providing support, cushioning, and stability,” says podiatrist Suzanne Fuchs.
But what exactly should you look for? Both Dr Fuchs and podiatrist Bruce Pinker recommend slipping on a pair with good cushioning (to absorb impact and disperse pressure), proper arch support (to reduce strain on your muscles and ligaments), a firm heel counter in the back (to keep your foot stable), and breathable materials (to keep things from getting too sweaty inside). They both add that if you have low arches, you might benefit from stability shoes with firmer insoles and extra support under the arch to keep the feet from rolling inward while standing around.
To find shoes that check all these boxes — and look good while they’re at it — I put several to the test myself. Whether you’re on the hunt for some new kicks for a busy vacation or a work conference with no chairs in sight, here are your top options to consider.
As a fitness writer and certified running coach, I regularly try out dozens of different shoes each year. To find the best shoes for standing all day, I asked podiatrists for their go-to recommendations and looked back over my own research to consider which might fit the bill. To test out top contenders, I spent at least one full day with them on my feet — walking, traveling, attending work events, or chasing after my toddler and dog, sometimes with a few miles of running in the middle for good measure.
While wearing each pair, I rated the shoe’s cushioning, arch support, fit, breathability, and overall comfort, paying special attention to whether I felt any hotspots or pain by the end of the day. I also took note of how well they held up to heavy wear, and what it took to clean them if they got dirty.
Jennifer Heimlich has more than a decade of experience as a journalist within the fitness industry, so she is a reliable and knowledgeable voice when it comes to recommendations. Having tried and tested everything from running shoes to walking shoes, she knows the level of comfort and support you need when standing on your feet all day. When not writing, she’s a UESCA-certified running coach and hosts running tours.
This pair of Asics gave my feet exactly what they needed when they’re tired: comfy cushioning and foot-cradling support. (I wasn’t surprised to find out it’s one of Dr Fuchs’ top recommendations, too.)
The shoe offered just the right amount of cushioning under the heel and shock absorption precisely where I needed it, without being overly squishy that I felt like I was sinking into mud. The sole provided a solid amount of structure, so I didn’t feel unstable, even at the end of the day when my feet and legs were sick of holding me up.
The airy upper offered good ventilation, and the roomy toe box meant that my feet never felt squished (though this cut does create a bulkier profile). I also liked that the stretchy tongue and heel tab made it easy to slip them on and off, and keep the opening all around the ankle soft without adding extra bulk. If you need more stability, Dr Fuchs suggests the Asics gel-kayano 32 ($165, Asics.com).
From the outside, these casual sneakers look stiff and unsupportive, like Vans or Converse. But once I slipped them on, I felt the soft cushioning and arch support from the insole.
My toes had plenty of room to spread out wide, so they didn’t feel squeezed or too tight. The wide heel also makes these very easy to slip off when you’re done wearing them for the day, too. At just $40, these are an affordable pair of sneakers that you’ll want to wear on repeat.
If you’re looking for the comfort of a max-cushioned shoe like the Hoka clifton but your outfit calls for something a little more elevated, this pair from Cole Haan checks off both boxes. Although it’s branded as a running sneaker, I found it’s best for casual walking or standing around.
It’s light and super cushy, giving me a super satisfying pep in my step. Bonus: The design effectively camouflaged the dirt and dust I naturally picked up while wandering around a city, so they still looked good by the time I headed out to dinner.
The Ghost combines top-notch structure and comfort with a flexible, ventilated mesh upper to help keep you from getting swamp foot even when the weather gets extra-toasty.
Dr Fuchs recommends this pair for its “excellent cushioning and support.” And I can confirm that these sneakers were immediately comfortable right out of the box, with padding and structure where it’s needed. The heel counter is nice and firm and kept my foot in place, but there’s also plenty of foam in every direction — even the tongue — so the shoe didn’t feel too stiff, nor did it dig into my skin.
The cushioning is well-balanced, though if you’re someone who prefers a more plush feel underfoot, you might prefer the ghost max ($119.95, Brooksrunning.com). Put all this together, and it’s clear why the ghost 17 has been awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of acceptance for promoting foot health.
Serious sightseeing can do a number on your feet. But I’ve found that the On cloudmonster 2 makes things much more comfortable. This sneaker boasts a thick stack of firm cushioning, with a layer of foam on top of extra-large “cloudtec” (On’s signature pods in the sole that compress with each step to soften your stride). But rather than feeling like you’re collapsing into a bed of foam, the sturdy cushioning gives you plenty of support and bounce for traipsing all over town from museums to historical landmarks to that one “must-try” restaurant.
What’s more, even though they’re technically running sneakers, they’re stylish enough to pair with jeans or nice trousers. Speaking of running, if you want to get in a jog on vacation, these have you covered — I’ve happily worn my pair for runs up to 20 miles.
It is worth knowing that during warm weather, these can get a bit stuffy inside. If you’re looking for something with more breathability, I’d recommend the Brooks ghost 17 ($150, Brooksrunning.com) instead, even though they’re not quite as chic.
There’s no break-in period necessary for these smart loafers. I wore them for four hours straight after taking them out of the box with no problems. The upper is made of ultra-soft suede that conforms right to the foot. (Bonus: This means these kicks pack flat when you stash them inside a suitcase.) I was concerned that this kind of flexibility would make the fit too loose when I walked, but the deep heel cup kept my foot in place, even when walking at pace.
The insoles have decent arch support, and the rubber outsole provided outstanding traction on slippery surfaces. These aren’t quite as cushy as something like the Madison lace sneaker ($39.99, Macys.com), but they’re by far the most comfortable loafers I’ve ever worn.
Hoka’s beloved clifton 10 offers as much pillowy plushness as anyone could ask for, softening every step you take. Personally, I loved how much padding there was around the ankle and tongue — even when I was on my feet all day, I didn’t end up with any hot spots or blisters. Plus, they’re light, so my legs didn’t feel weighed down.
That said, the thick, chunky style might not be to everyone’s style, particularly for those who might prefer the slightly sleeker Brooks ghost 17 ($150, Brooksrunning.com). What’s more, some podiatrists warn that the large amounts of cushioning can be too unstable if you have balance issues — I could feel my feet wobble a bit inside at times. But if you’re steady on your feet and are mostly after major foam underfoot, the clifton 10 has you covered.
If you’re going to be on your feet all day, but you also want to air your toes, these uber supportive sandals from Oofos are just the answer. Designed for athletes to slip on post-workout, they cradled my arch so well that I felt like I was getting a foot massage with every step.
They’re machine-washable, but I was able to wipe off any dirt easily, and found they didn’t smell, even after long, sweaty summer days.
My only gripe is that the flip-flop style thong between the toes sometimes irritated my skin after a lot of walking — these are really best for just standing around. If you’re planning to rack up a higher step count, I’d instead recommend the brand’s ooaah slide sandal ($58, Oofos.com), which boasts a similar footbed design but won’t lead to chafing between your toes.
As cute and versatile as they are, ballet flats have a bad reputation for being pretty unsupportive. This design from Vionic is the exception. Each pair comes with two insole options — one thicker and squishier, one more minimalist — so you can customize the shoe to get the feel you’re after. I was impressed by both the insoles, which provided sturdy arch support — a far cry from the flimsy Payless ballet flats I rocked in college. Still, this pair is just as lightweight as you’d expect.
While I wouldn’t say these are the absolute ideal shoes for standing all day, if you’re determined to channel your inner Misty Copeland, these will keep your feet from crying out for mercy when you’re on them for hours.
For the ideal balance of cushioning and support that you need for standing all day, I recommend the Asics gel-nimbus 27, thanks to its soft but structured sole and overall comfort. If you just want all the cushion, the Hoka clifton 10 is the way to go. But if a running shoe isn’t the vibe you’re after, check out Dr Scholl’s budget-friendly Madison lace sneakers offer a more sporty chic look (plus solid arch support), or Vionic’s flexible, podiatrist-approved uptown loafer, which can easily be dressed up to become work-appropriate, without sacrificing comfort.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in