The best pickleball shoes for 2025, tested by real players

We tested a range of beginner and pro pickleball shoes to find the best on the market
Pickleball’s rapid rise from a niche pastime to a national obsession has turned it into a full-on phenomenon. As more players hit the court, gear matters more than ever — and shoes are a huge part of that. Whether you’re playing in a local rec league or fine-tuning your footwork for a tournament, the right pair of shoes can make a noticeable difference in both performance and comfort.
Riley Chervinski, co-owner of Racket Royalty underscored the importance of proper footwear from the start: “Don't just wear running shoes,” she said. “You should be playing in shoes designed for lateral movement like court shoes — either tennis or pickleball-specific — to prevent rolled ankles and help you move faster on the kitchen line.”
Dr Uetz, a physical therapist and pickleball instructor with TeachMe.To, who works with athletes to prevent injury and enhance performance echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that your choice of footwear can directly impact your safety and agility. “All sports pose a certain set of risks while playing and pickleball is no different,” he explained. “Proper shoes can limit slipping and sliding that can contribute to falls, assist in lateral movements while reducing the likelihood of rolling the foot [or] ankle, and improve performance with a solid grip on court surfaces.”
Today’s best pickleball shoes balance grip, comfort, and support while remaining breathable and light enough for hours of play. Some are even purpose-built just for pickleball, though tennis shoes with durable outsoles and reinforced uppers remain popular among many players.
I tried out an assortment of popular pickleball and tennis court shoes during indoor and outdoor sessions to see how they held up in real-world conditions. I recruited three other players to join me: one beginner, one advanced player, and another intermediate like myself. The shoes were worn during games and casual play and we focused on how the shoes felt and took notes on grip, comfort, ankle stability, and breathability.
To support my testing, I also asked Uetz to outline the key features to look for when selecting pickleball shoes, so I considered each of the below too:
Using expert insights and real-world testing as a guide, I narrowed it down to a handful of standout options. Each pair offers something different but all are built to help you play better and feel more safe and confident on the court.
This was the most versatile shoe we tested — and the one we’d recommend as the overall best for most players. With a roomy toe box, breathable mesh, and lightweight cushioning, the Head motion pro was comfortable straight out of the box and stayed that way during the course of play.
The shoe is specifically engineered for pickleball, with extra tread and lateral support that holds up beautifully during quick changes of direction. It felt bouncy and secure, even during fast side-to-side movement. The responsive sole encourages an athletic stance which is a fantastic feature for reactive play.
These Sketchers shoes combine unique style with court-friendly performance — all at a wallet-friendly price point. The athletic mesh upper looks more like a lifestyle sneaker than a stiff court shoe and I found the heel nice and cushiony with a solid grip for movement.
The hands-free slip-in system made it easy to step in without bending down and, while the laces took a little effort to tighten initially, the overall feel was secure and comfortable. For anyone who wants a stylish court shoe that they’ll actually enjoy wearing off the court too, this is a great pick.
Another option designed specifically for pickleball, the Head motion pro BOA impressed with its snug, sock-like fit and ultra-adjustable BOA fit system, which lets you fine-tune the tightness at two separate zones on the foot. I don’t like super tight toes but I like a tighter arch — and the double BOA let me customize the fit to exactly how I wanted.
The shoe felt stable and supportive with great traction and the breathable mesh kept things cool on the court.
The Selkirk courtstrike pro pickleball shoe delivers standout cushioning thanks to its high-rebound midsole and dual-density molded footbed. This setup is designed to reduce fatigue and keep you comfortable during long rallies or back-to-back games. The ankle support is especially solid and the slightly wider fit gives your feet room to move without compromising lockdown.
I noticed the heel support right away and appreciated how secure the shoe felt overall, especially around the ankle. The grip is really strong and I didn’t feel as though I was going to be sliding out of the shoe during play. While the structure runs a bit firm initially, it’s the kind of shoe that softens with wear and pays off with its exceptional stability.
With its lightweight performance knit upper and ventilated design, the Diadem court burst stood out as one of the most breathable shoes I tested — a great pick for hot days or players who tend to run warm. The soft, stretch-knit construction hugs the foot without trapping heat, while the mesh tongue and streamlined build add to the overall airy feel.
It was also one of the best-looking pairs I tested, offering a sleek, athletic vibe that felt less clunky than other options. Designed for both tennis and pickleball, it delivers an excellent blend of comfort, agility, and standout airflow.
The Head motion pro shoes take the top spot for being comfortable, breathable build and pickleball-specific design that offers great traction, stability, and support straight out of the box. If you’re after a budget-friendly option that still brings plenty of style and court-ready comfort, the Skechers viper court reload is a solid choice — easy to slip on and great value for the price. For players who want top-of-the-line technology and an ultra-precise fit, the Head motion pro BOA is worth the investment thanks to its dual-dial adjustability and secure, sock-like construction.
