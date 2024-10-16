Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned after six years with models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio making history as the first transgender models to walk the runway.

The show had suffered from criticism for its lack of inclusivity and flagging ratings for years. It was also embroiled in controversy after a 2020 New York Times report highlighted a culture of misogyny and harassment within the company.

In response to the claims, a spokesperson for L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, said it had “made significant strides” in workplace and compliance practices.

“We regret any instance where we did not achieve this objective and are fully committed to continuous improvement and complete accountability,” they added, without disputing any of the publication’s reporting.

On its return, Consani and Sampaio walked the ramp at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York on Tuesday night.

open image in gallery Valentina Sampaio walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 in New York on 15 October ( Getty )

Sampaio, 27, wore a black satin lingerie set with a bejewelled fishnet midi skirt and a giant black and copper striped bow on her back, a nod to the iconic Victoria’s Secret angel wings that have become synonymous with the brand.

“This moment is one I will cherish for a lifetime,” Sampaio told People magazine. “Today the Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway. Inclusivity is crucial to the world we are building, and I’m honoured to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation. Thank you, Victoria’s Secret, for making a long-held dream come true.”

open image in gallery Valentina Sampaio walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 in New York on 15 October ( Getty )

Consani, 21, had on a pale blue sequin lingerie set, with her own set of angel wings.

“I’m so excited. This is my first-ever Victoria’s Secret show, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe I’m here,” Consani told Paper magazine backstage.

open image in gallery Alex Consani walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 in New York on 15 October ( Getty )

Victoria’s Secret faced flak in 2018 after the then chief marketing officer Ed Razek said the lingerie brand’s annual show was “a fantasy” and that he didn’t believe there was a place for transgender or plus-sized models.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy,” he toldVogue magazine. “It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. “That’s what it is,” he said.

The reaction to his views was severe as prominent models and personalities in the fashion industry called for boycotting the brand, followed by an apology by Razek. “My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive,” he said in a statement on X.

“I apologise. To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model for the show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings… And like many others they didn’t make it … But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

open image in gallery Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Bella Hadid, Blesnya Minher, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyra Banks, Eva HerzigovÃ¡, Andreea Diaconu, Isabeli Fontana, Mayowa Nicholas, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on 15 October ( Getty )

Victoria’s Secret then hired Sampaio for a campaign for its younger Pink line, a move that received some appreciation but was still called out as damage control for Razek’s comments and the brand’s overall failure at ensuring diversity.

The 2018 show had the lowest viewing numbers and, faced also with store closures and declining sales, Victoria’s Secret cancelled its 2019 show and Razek resigned from his position.

Victoria’s Secret confirmed on 15 May that it would be doing its fashion show this year. “We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today,” it said.

“Plus everything you know and love – the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment and more! Stay tuned… it only gets more iconic from here.”