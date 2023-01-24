Choose the right education for you and your children

Looking for the perfect school environment for your child to thrive in? Or, are you after an undergraduate programme with quality courses and fascinating extracurricular activities? Well, browse through some of the best educational institutions in the UK below and find the one that suits you best.

Enrol your children in a new London prep school

(Brighton College )

Parents looking for an independent prep school for their children might be happy to learn that the prestigious Brighton College will be opening a new school for children aged two to 13 in the heart of Kensington, London in September 2023. Brighton College Prep Kensington is a co-educational preparatory school combining exceptional pastoral care, a culture of kindness, modern facilities and an individualised learning experience for every child.

What’s more, this is the first time a leading independent school outside London has established a new prep school in the capital.

Find out more at Brightoncollegeprepkensington.co.uk

Continue your studies at a career-focused university

(University of the West of Scotland )

For prospective undergraduates eager to make valuable connections within their chosen industry, the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) could be an excellent choice. It focuses on employability through hands-on learning and placement services, while collaborating with local businesses to allow students to gain experience on real-life projects. It also partners with job portal Student Circus to support international students, while the Greenhouse Incubator Program (powered by the Trampery, Trilogy and UWS) helps UWS entrepreneurs launch their own businesses.

UWS offers Continuing Professional Development courses for science, technology, health and management professionals. It operates on an international scale, developing partnerships to design and deliver its learning programmes, reaching Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Find our more at Uws.ac.uk

Choose a school based in the former home of Charles Dickens

(Gad’s Hill School)

Gad’s Hill School, an independent day school for boys and girls aged three to 16, is set in 12 acres of the Grade 1-listed former home of Charles Dickens, in the village of Higham, near Rochester, Kent. From the nursery set in Dickens’s splendid orchard to the specialist teaching spaces of the broad GCSE curriculum, Gad’s Hill pupils will benefit from small class sizes and enjoy rigorous and innovative teaching alongside outstanding pastoral support.

A key focus is the development of young people’s personal character – their self-confidence, resilience, initiative and sense of community – nurtured through drama, sport and music, as well as at the on-site Forest School (a child-centred, hands-on learning experience in a beautiful natural setting), Combined Cadet Force (that teaches older pupils a range of skills such as first aid and expedition navigation), and via exciting educational visits and activities.

Find out more at Gadshill.org

Trust in a one-stop shop for your child’s revision

(Hodder Education)

Help your child achieve top exam grades with Hodder Education’s suite of revision resources – tailor-made for 14-18-year-olds – available in printed form and as eBooks. Whether your child is studying for GCSEs, IGCSEs, A-levels, the IB Diploma, Scottish National Qualifications or a vocational qualification, Hodder Education’s resources can get your child ready for whatever exam they’re taking.

Its revision guides combine focused summaries of key content with practice questions and exam tips. Write-in workbooks contain hundreds of activities and exam-style questions to allow students to apply their knowledge and build their skills. Plus, if your child is after an A or A* at A-level, the Aiming for an A series provides step-by-step guidance, examples and advice for reaching top grades. Better still, you can get 15 per cent off all revision books with code “WP0007735” at checkout until 28 February 2023.

Shop now at Hoddereducation.co.uk

Shoot for the stars at an IB World School

(IB World School)

As an IB World School, St Clare’s, Oxford – an independent, co-educational day and boarding school with 70 years of experience – has been offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma for 45 years. The school consistently ranks in the Top 20 IB Schools in the UK and, over the past three years, 34 per cent of its students scored 40 points or above (out of a maximum of 45), before obtaining places at top ranking universities across the globe.

With dedicated careers and HE advisers, St Clare’s guides students through the global university application process, while also offering a university foundation programme, gap-year programmes, summer courses, teacher training courses and more.

Visit Stclares.ac.uk for further information

Discover a nurturing school for neurodiverse students

(Burlington House School )

Burlington House School in Fulham and Hammersmith caters to young neurodiverse people, with a particular focus on SpLDs (specific learning difficulties) such as dyslexia and dyspraxia. It’s now successfully launched its latest venture, a brand-new prep school, which will allow it to extend its student intake from those aged seven to 19, making for a consistent, nurturing and challenging environment for children in southwest London.

Launching in the new academic year is also Burlington House School’s secondary site in Tooting, allowing it to offer its programme to many more students. This new campus intends to make use of the abundant outdoor space around it to give young people with learning difficulties the opportunity to access education.

Find out more about the school’s new programme at Burlingtonhouseschool.com

Allow your child to be the best they can be

(Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate )

Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate wishes to help children reach their full potential based on their unique gifts. It takes pride in its values and community spirit, as well as its focus on developing its pupils as individuals. Its four-school model allows pupils to become strong, well-rounded young adults, ready to take their place in society. Students can study for the GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education), A levels, and a range of BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) courses in Key Stages 4 and 5.

Although education is at the heart of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate’s ethos, it recognises that life comes with its own challenges, which is why it aims to equip students with what it takes to navigate the path to success, following their personal aspirations.

Book your place at Qe.org

Broaden their horizons through a diverse curriculum

(St Benedict’s)

For outstanding academic standards from nursery to sixth form, as well as a nurturing environment and excellent pastoral care, look no further than St Benedict’s. Students can benefit from the school’s inspirational lecture series and Extended Project Qualifications (independent research which allows them to explore what fascinates them), while taking part in national competitions in a range of subjects such as chemistry or maths.

Other activities, from more than 100 weekly clubs and societies, include sports (new floodlights and cricket nets have recently been added on site), music and drama. There’s also a biennial careers fair providing students with the professional guidance they need. Learn more about open days at St Benedict’s or book a private tour of the school now.

Find out more at Stbenedicts.org.uk/visit-us

Consider a school with centuries-old history

(Blundell’s School )

Founded in 1604, Blundell’s School – a co-educational independent school for pupils aged three to 18 – has been offering quality, well-rounded education ever since. Set within a 100-acre campus in a stunning location in the heart of Devon (only two hours from London by train), the school accommodates full, weekly and flexi boarders and day pupils. Believing that education means more than just exam results, Blundell’s seeks to develop students into young adults ready to make a meaningful difference to their communities.

Its academic ethos also leads to great academic results, with over half being awarded A* or A for their A Levels. STEM subjects are particularly strong, while the extracurricular programme offers a range of sports, such as rugby, hockey, and cricket, alongside a burgeoning drama department.

Find out more at Blundells.org

Opt for SEN tuition for students facing learning challenges

(Bright Heart )

SEN (Special Educational Needs) tutoring agency Bright Heart Education has adopted a nurturing approach when it comes to education, which boosts students’ learning skills and confidence. Bright Heart won Tuition Business of the Year in the 2022 National Tutoring Awards and is an accredited National Tutoring Programme (NTP) provider. It helps students with learning challenges or SEMH needs, those lacking confidence or motivation, and those who have fallen behind in school.

The team is passionate about helping children and young people achieve their full potential. Tutors are experienced, carefully vetted, and trained, embodying Bright Heart’s student-centred approach. Bright Heart offers in-person tutoring in London and parts of Surrey, and online tutoring nationwide. It works with private clients, local authorities, and schools.

Call 0208 064 3800 or visit Brightheart.co.uk for more

