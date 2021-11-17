10 failsafe Christmas presents for everyone on your list this year

With less than two months til Christmas, the countdown to the festivities is officially on – and so is the hunt for an excellent present for all of the people on your list.

After another rollercoaster year, not to mention the fact that the events of December 2020 meant that many of us couldn’t celebrate together in person, Christmas 2021 is a perfect opportunity to slip a truly memorable gift under the tree for your nearest and dearest.

But if the wealth of options and offers on the shelves has got you feeling overwhelmed, rather than excited, step away from those panic stations. Here’s a curated list of 10 ideas that any giftee would be thrilled to unwrap on Christmas morning, with something to suit every budget and interest.

Whether the person you’re shopping for is a beauty product obsessive, an interiors guru, sporty as they come or in need of some major relaxation, consider this your one-stop-shop for a gem that they’ll love. In fact, with this guide on your side the only tricky part will be deciding whether to actually hand the present you’ve purchased over, or to keep it for yourself.

For the skincare expert – CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask: £279, Currentbody.com

Shopping for someone that knows their niacinamide from their hyaluronic acid can be intimidating – they probably already have a meticulously tailored routine in place that you wouldn’t want to disrupt. But one buy that basically every skin type can benefit from is the CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask – the original flexible LED mask, which uses light therapy to heal, firm and brighten skin with every 10-minute session. The anti-ageing red and near infra-red light therapy (first developed by Nasa) targets the visible signs of ageing deep under the surface layers of skin, for 35 per cent fewer wrinkles in just 4 weeks – meaning it’s particularly good for mature skin, but ultimately will deliver impressive results to anyone looking to improve tone, texture, firmness and tightness. Don’t just take the brand’s word for it, either – Nina Garcia, Kaley Cuoco, Suki Waterhouse, Adwoa Aboah and Carey Mulligan all have one in their skincare arsenal. CurrentBody also offers free 30-minute phone consultations with its qualified beauty device experts to help your recipient get the most out of their new tool. Now save 20% on CurrentBody skin LED devices with the code INDEXMAS (valid until 31 December).

For the gift that keeps on giving – Feelunique beauty box: from £13.95, Feelunique.com

Sometimes a boxed beauty gift set can feel a bit impersonal, but that’s absolutely not the case with Feelunique’s genius and totally customisable beauty box, which gives you the power of choice. This subscription service allows you (or your giftee, if you choose to hand over the reigns) to select five deluxe samples spanning make-up, skincare, haircare and even fragrance, from big name brands like Estee Lauder, L’Occitane, Urban Decay, YSL and more. This autonomy means you can personalise their present to suit their preferences, with no more disappointing shades or products that don’t work for their complexion. A one-off box is priced at £13.95 (a great affordable Secret Santa pick in our books), but if you’re feeling really generous, you can upgrade to a three-month subscription for £13.50/month, a six-month subscription for £12.75/month or even a full year of beauty joy, the 12-month subscription for £11.95/month. The box arrives with a recycled cotton pouch for handy storage of their beauty treats.

For the one you really want to wow – ghd platinum+ & helios limited edition deluxe gift set: £368, Ghdhair.com

With this three-piece set from masters of hair ghd, you’re essentially giving the gift of no bad hair days ever again. Inside the emerald-green velvet-touch vanity case, they’ll find the ghd platinum+ smart styler (£199) and ghd helios professional hair dryer (£169), a powerhouse duo that will keep their locks gloriously glossy not just for party season, but all year round. The infinity sensors in the ghd platinum+ hair straighteners monitor heat 250 times a second, and cleverly respond to individual hair thickness and styling speed. Teamed with the helios hair dryer, which boasts internal aerodynamics and a bespoke contoured nozzle to deliver professional results, they’ll be able to create anything from smooth, sleek styles to volumised bouncy curls in a matter of minutes. Because this kit is so advanced, it offers better protection against breakage and colour fade than comparable tools, so you could even help them cut their salon bill down. Plus, that brushed pewter tone will never not look chic on their dressing table.

For the foodie – The Fortnum’s classic Christmas hamper: £185, Fortnumandmason.com

Foodie gifts don’t come any more luxe than Fortnum & Mason’s iconic hampers, and this classic Christmas selection is guaranteed to impress. Tucked inside, your giftee will find an assortment of brilliant bottles (Blanc de Blancs Champagne, Côtes du Rhône and Bordeaux Blanc) plus tea, suitably festive biscuits, marmalade, chutney, Marc de Champagne truffles, and of course, the piece de resistance, a traditional St James Christmas pudding with creamy Cognac butter. Hand-woven from willow grown in sustainable wetlands, the coveted hamper basket itself is a lovely keepsake that they can put proudly on display or use as storage long after the last jar of preserve or bottle of wine is empty. And while we won’t pretend this is a bargain basement price tag – you get what you pay for, after all – the price of a Fortnum’s hamper is always less than the cost of buying its contents and basket individually, so some might even call it savvy.

For the houseproud – La Redoute Letti printed cotton voile Kantha quilt: from £70, Laredoute.co.uk

Snug as it is pretty, this wonderfully maximalist printed quilt from cult homeware destination La Redoute is a fantastic gift for anyone with an Insta-perfect home. The hand-embroidered topstitching, created using the Khanta technique (traditional embroidery from India and Bangladesh), compliments the charming pattern – an explosion of birds, florals and fruit – and will give them a mood-lifting tropical hint even in the depths of winter. Available in three different sizes from single to king, it’s a thoughtful present that will provide ideal coverage for winter movie nights in front of the TV, as well as cosy Christmas morning slumber. Really want to push the boat out? Get them the matching pillows too (£22 each).

For the homebody – UGG scuff sis slipper: £85, Ugg.com

The feeling of sliding your feet into a pair of sheepskin-lined slippers is unrivalled, and there’s a reason UGG’s extensive range leads the market. We particularly like the scuff sis line – a reimagining of the brand’s popular scuffette, teaming its trademark cosiness with a selection of fun on-trend colours, from bright baby blue and pink rose to the classic Ugg chestnut. With a statement fluffy collar and premium suede and leather materials that are built to last, this is a present your giftee will be able to enjoy through until next Christmas and beyond. To create a gifting bundle, team them with a pair of cashmere socks, or a cute pedicure kit for ultimate happy foot pampering.

For the running enthusiast – Hoka Clifton 8, £125, Hoka.com

Speaking of feet, the runner in your life will be eternally thankful for a pair of Hoka Clifton 8 trainers, which come in both men’s and women’s styles, and a choice of 18 colours overall. The latest iteration of Hoka’s award-winning Clifton line, this eyecatching footwear has been built with a host of smart, supportive features in mind, from the engineered mesh upper, which gives lightweight breathability, to the extended heel crash pad to provide a smooth landing with every step, even when they’re hitting a new PB. If they’re already a Hoka fan, they’ll appreciate the upgrade from their previous model, and if they’re new to the brand, your introduction could be the beginning of a long and very fruitful relationship. It’s a win-win all round (especially on race day).

For the immaculately dressed – The Cambridge Satchel Co. 11 inch satchel, £245, Cambridgesatchel.com

Founded in 2008, The Cambridge Satchel Co. has a long history of producing timeless leather bags that will never go out of style, right here in Britain, and its latest Houndstooth collection might just be our favourite so far. Five of our most popular styles, including The 11 Inch Satchel and The Small Portrait Backpack have been reinvented with a twist thanks to this new pattern, making them a gift with the power to wow the fashionista in your life beyond their wildest dreams. Combining The Cambridge Satchel Co’s signature Red Celtic Grain finish with Harris Tweed® Houndstooth and pleasingly shiny hardware that will compliment any outfit, this isn’t just a distinctive bag for the season ahead, it’s a distinctive bag they’ll treasure for many years to come. They might also have a soft spot for The Bowls Bag, a rounded design featuring the same fabric, which has a more vintage-inspired vibe.

For the stay-at-home types – FatFace Joni gingham pyjama set: £60, Fatface.com

Forget FOMO – these super soft pyjamas from FatFace will help your giftee to embrace JOMO, and relish the opportunity to hunker down and stay in. It’s a suitably festive sage green gingham print set made from 100 per cent responsibly sourced cotton, and comes in a slouchy relaxed fit that’s as perfect for lounging in the living room as it is for lie-ins in the bedroom – the elasticated waistband ensures maximum comfort, no matter how many mince pies or glasses of mulled wine they get through while wearing them. Sizes range from a UK 6 to a UK 24, which is much more inclusive than many high street rivals, too. Wrap these up as a surprise Christmas Eve gift, so that they can wake up in them on Christmas morning – just don’t be surprised if they’re still wearing them at the dinner table because they can’t bear to peel them off.

For the one in need of some R&R – Beauty Pie Sleepeasy™ luxury mulberry silk sleep mask: £50 (or £19.86 for members), Beautypie.com

New to the world of Beauty Pie? Consider this your initiation. The concept, dreamed up by beauty guru and serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, is a beauty buyer’s club: members pay a small monthly fee and in return get insider access to shop for products direct, from the best suppliers in premium skincare, makeup, haircare, bodycare, candles, fragrance, accessories, and even nutritional supplements. Simple, but oh-so revolutionary. This year, there’s also a limited edition gifting line-up that could make you everyone’s favourite Santa. The hero from the range? The Sleepeasy™ luxury mulberry silk sleep mask, which would typically cost £50, but is available to members for a mere £19.86, for the best beauty sleep of their life. Honorable mentions also have to go to the mulberry silk pillowcase (£80, or £33.28 for members) and silk hair scrunchie bauble (£35, or £16.76 for members) – silk is known for its soothing, smoothing properties on both hair and skin, so whichever of these you put in their stocking, they’ll be in for an instant radiance boost before 2021 is out.

Whichever buy you choose from our gift edit, we’re confident it’ll make their Christmas. Happy shopping!

